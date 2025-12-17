The Memphis Grizzlies are navigating a challenging season marked by injuries to practically every key contributor, but there's a glimmer of hope on the horizon. Sure, Zach Edey is out for a month. Fortunately, Ja Morant's ankle injury scare seems far less concerning than initially fear going by the latest injury report. It gets even better before Christmas, too, as Brandon Clarke, sidelined as he worked his way back from a long rehabilitation process, is on the verge of returning to next to Jaren Jackson Jr.

For a team that has leaned heavily on adaptability throughout the season, Clarke’s return represents more than a lineup adjustment for Tuomas Iisalo. For Jaren Jackson Jr., this is the reemergence of a trusted internal solution. The two-time All-Star did not hide what Clarke’s return means on both a personal and basketball level.

“That's my brother and I know he's happy,” Jackson Jr. said after beating the LA Clippers. “(Brandon Clarke) has seen it all with me here. He has seen so much, so I'm just happy for him. I know what it's like to be out.”

Clarke’s return does not erase the challenge of replacing Edey’s size outright, but it shifts the equation. Instead of replicating the 7-foot-4 phenom’s profile, the Grizzlies can lean into pace, activity, and familiarity while maintaining defensive continuity alongside Jackson Jr.

Article Continues Below

Whether Clarke makes his season debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 17 or shortly thereafter, his presence immediately broadens the rotational options at a time when the margin for error remains thin. For Jackson Jr., that first game is less about tactics and more about perseverance rewarded.

“He worked his ass off to get back,” Jackson Jr. said. “Now he is about to put it together.”

That return may arrive at precisely the right time in a locker room used to adjusting on the fly. Ja Morant may need a few more days after all. Clarke brings some bruising low-block muscle on both ends of the floor, capable of defending multiple positions and finishing around the rim with efficiency. Then it's easy to see Jackson Jr. and Clarke celebrating quite a few wins to close out 2025.