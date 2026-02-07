The rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies have lived at both ends of the contender spectrum in a short window. They pushed the Golden State Warriors a few years ago. Last spring, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. again looked built for a deep run after spending much of the season jockeying for the top seed, only to be undercut by injuries when the NBA Playoffs arrived. The first-round sweep underscored how thin the margin is between dangerous out and legitimate threat. Given the recent news around Grind City hoops, rookie Walter Clayton Jr. represents exactly what is needed to rebuild a title-contender.

Clayton Jr.’s scouting profile is clean and translatable. He is a three-level scorer with NBA-range gravity, comfortable pulling from deep off the catch or dribble, and decisive attacking closeouts. At Iona and Florida, he functioned as a late-clock problem-solver, shouldering on-ball creation while still providing off-ball value through relocation shooting. The shot profile matters regardless of how the Ja Morant situation plays out this summer.

In potential Morant-centric lineups, the Grizzlies need perimeter players who can punish tag defenders and keep the weak side honest. Clayton Jr.’s shooting gravity widens driving lanes around Zach Edey either way. Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells should be cutting up with Clayton Jr. setting the table.

The 2025 NCAA champion and Final Four Most Outstanding Player from Florida has a higher upside than Coby White, Malcolm Brogdon, or Jordan Clarkson in Tuomas Iisalo's offense. Matt Golden said the near 40% three-point shooter is ‘special talent' built for big moments. The off-ball sniper could grow into a great secondary creator just in time to help the Grizzlies get over the first-round hump once again. Clayton Jr. is the closer-in-waiting that will push Cam Spencer in every shooting drill.

Turning 23 in March, the 18th overall pick's lack of elite burst limits him against longer defenders. Finishing through contact can be an issue, and his defense has been inconsistent, though he has the tools (quick feet, instincts) to improve. While not a lockdown athlete, Clayton Jr. is strong, gritty, and fundamentally sound. The rookie navigates screens well, maintains stance, and provides the kind of ball pressure that fits the Grind City identity.

Clayton Jr.'s role projection looks something like 15-20 minutes per game in the regular season, with the potential for expanded responsibilities. He will run pick-and-rolls with backup big men like GG Jackson and space the floor, working off of Ty Jerome. It's a win on the margins move that could pay huge dividends sooner rather than later.

EVP/GM Zach Kleiman promised a quick rebuild after trading away Jaren Jackson Jr. Nabbing Clayton Jr. in the deal was a big part of that process. The Grizzlies are clawing their way back into the championship conversation one calculated move at a time. This might be the kind of addition that makes all the difference between another premature exit and a deep run in 2027.