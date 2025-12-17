On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies in a matchup of two playoff hopefuls in the Western Conference. Both Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards are on the injury report for this contest, currently listed as questionable for the matchup. Here's everything we know about Morant and Edwards' injuries and their playing status against one another on Wednesday evening.

Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards playing status for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves

Given their questionable injury status, there is currently some doubt as to whether Edwards or Morant will be able to play on Wednesday night.

Edwards has missed the last two games with a right foot injury, with injury maintenance for that ailment being listed as the reason for his questionable designation on Wednesday. Morant played in the Grizzlies' last game, a win over the Los Angeles Clippers, but is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain for the Timberwolves matchup.

Meanwhile, Ty Jerome, GG Jackson, Zach Edey, John Kanchar, Cam Spencer, and Scotty Pippen Jr. will all miss the game due to various reasons.

For the Timberwolves, Mike Conley will remain out of the lineup with right Achilles tendinopathy.

Overall, the Timberwolves have played well in Edwards' absence, racking up two wins over the weekend, including one against the Golden State Warriors in Stephen Curry's return game.

The Grizzlies have also been playing some quietly improved basketball of late, inching closer to the .500 mark after a disastrous start to the season.

In any case, the Grizzlies and Timberwolves are slated to tip things off on Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET.