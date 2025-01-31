The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly still have a “genuine interest” in acquiring Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, despite previous reports indicating that Butler does not want to play in Memphis. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Grizzlies remain intrigued by the possibility of trading for Butler as the February 6 trade deadline approaches.

Memphis has steadily climbed the Western Conference standings, holding a 32-16 record and sitting just 0.5 games behind the second-seeded Houston Rockets after their 120-119 victory over Houston on Thursday night. Adding Butler would give the Grizzlies a formidable playoff core alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr., positioning them as a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

A proven two-way star, Butler is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range this season. His ability to thrive in high-pressure situations could be a valuable addition to Memphis’ postseason push.

Grizzlies maintain interest in a Jimmy Butler trade with Heat

With Butler holding a $48.8 million salary this season, Memphis would need to match his contract in any potential deal. A trade package could feature Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, and John Konchar, while Luke Kennard’s inclusion would require him to waive his implicit no-trade clause.

Siegel notes that acquiring Butler would also help the Grizzlies open up financial flexibility for a future Jaren Jackson Jr. extension. While Butler’s long-term future in Memphis remains uncertain, his impact in the short term could bolster the team’s title hopes.

Despite Memphis’ interest, Butler has identified the Phoenix Suns as his preferred destination. The Suns, however, face challenges in acquiring Butler, as they would need to move Bradley Beal, who holds a no-trade clause, to make the deal feasible.

Heat continue to field Butler trade offers as deadline approaches

The Heat, meanwhile, continue to field offers for Butler, with other reported suitors including the New Orleans Pelicans. While Butler’s stance on Memphis could complicate negotiations, the Grizzlies’ persistence suggests they could still make a push before the deadline.

With less than a week until the February 6 trade deadline, Memphis remains one of the most intriguing teams in the Butler sweepstakes. Whether the Grizzlies can convince Miami to send Butler their way — or if the veteran forward ultimately lands elsewhere — remains to be seen.

As the trade market intensifies, the Grizzlies’ pursuit of Butler will be a key storyline to watch as teams make their final moves before the deadline.