The Memphis Grizzlies find themselves in a precarious position. Sitting three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the final NBA Play-In Tournament spot, the team has struggled to find consistency amid a brutal stretch that saw them drop six consecutive games following a jet-lagged return from Europe. While their recent victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves provided a much-needed reprieve, it also highlighted a troubling reality. Tuomas Iisalo's squad is depending far too heavily on Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson Jr.'s performance against the Timberwolves was undeniably impressive. The former Defensive Player of the Year led all scorers with 30 points while pulling down six rebounds, second-most on the team. It marked the fourth time in the past six games that he has paced the Grizzlies in scoring, a stretch during which the team has been without both Ja Morant and Zach Edey. But statistical dominance from one player, no matter how talented, cannot mask fundamental team deficiencies.

The rebounding numbers tell a stark story. Over the past two weeks, Jackson has hauled in between 9-12 rebounds in multiple contests, yet the Grizzlies still found ways to lose those games. The uncomfortable truth is that Memphis cannot expect its All-Star forward to clean the glass on every missed shot while simultaneously shouldering the offensive burden. That's an unrealistic and unsustainable formula, particularly with five of the next six games coming on the road.

Iisalo acknowledges Jackson's multifaceted contributions while carefully avoiding the trap of relying on him as a cure-all solution.

“I mean, Jaren helps with everything. It definitely helps with execution, but it's not just the execution; it's also what we call a menu that we have on the offensive end and the defensive end,” Iisalo explained. “Things we can go to. Now having (Ty Jerome) back, having that connection, having a few guys who were playing really well offensively, and then having Jaren's package on top of that really helps us.”

The coach's emphasis on the “menu” concept is revealing. Winning basketball requires diversity in options, multiple players capable of executing various actions, and collective responsibility on both ends of the floor. Jackson Jr. provides premium ingredients, but he cannot be the entire meal.

“Defensively, (Jackson Jr.) made some huge plays also, which he always does,” added Iisalo. “So, it's great to have him back. It gives us also a little bit more size, and we're able to do a better job rebounding-wise.”

With the last NBA Play-In Tournament spot slipping further from reach and a challenging road-heavy stretch ahead, Iisalo is facing an uphill battle. Jackson Jr. can be the catalyst for a turnaround, but he cannot be expected to fix everything. The sooner the Grizzlies embrace that reality and rally around him with consistent contributions from the entire roster, the better their chances of salvaging this season.

Jaren Jackson Jr. can tilt games. He can erase mistakes at the rim, stretch defenses with his shooting gravity, and carry a scoring load when the Grizzlies are short-handed. But Tuomas Iisalo has been clear about the limits of even an All-Defensive anchor and primary scorer. Memphis can’t outsource its season to one player and expect him to fix “everything.”