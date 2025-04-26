MIAMI – When the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, the team would get pieces like Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, but one could make the case that Davion Mitchell has been the biggest standout. On top of the huge performance Mitchell had for the Heat against the Hawks in the play-in tournament, the 26-year-old has shown since the trade that he fits the team's identity exactly.

Mitchell had a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints after Friday's practice ahead of Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers to speak about his time with Miami thus far and about his potential future with the team. While it usually takes time for players to adjust to a new team, it was different with Mitchell right from the jump as his defensive intensity and offensive play-making were a positive factor.

When asked if he was surprised to see a quick adjustment period, Mitchell was not and spoke about how he “knew how Heat Culture was” from the outside.

“I wasn't shocked, I mean, just because I knew how Heat Culture was,” Mitchell said. “I knew they played extremely hard, and that's what I'm known for. That's the reason why I'm in the NBA. I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor, so I knew I was gonna fit right in. I just had to learn my teammates. Get a chemistry there. Get a chemistry with Spo [Erik Spoelstra], what does he like, and I just thrive right in.”

Davion Mitchell on whether he wants to return to the Heat next season

Coming from the Toronto Raptors, the Heat's newcomer in Mitchell, is a former first-round pick out of Baylor, as when the season ends, he will be a restricted free agent. From how he plays, it seems to be a lock that the team wants Mitchell to stay in Miami, and there's no doubt the feeling is mutual.

“Love everything that the Heat Culture has, that they bring,” Mitchell said. “I would love to be here, but right now I'm trying to focus on Game three. We’ll figure that out when we win the NBA Finals.”

In 30 games played with Miami, Mitchell has averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from beyond the arc. Beginning his stint with the team in the starting lineup as the guard next to Tyler Herro, he would be relegated back to the bench, finding more of a stride until Game 3, where he was inserted back.

It would be Mitchell's first playoff start in his career, but whether he's a starter or not doesn't matter to him, as he cites his extended playing time, which is 31.6 minutes per game. Plus, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has the Baylor product usually close games, which is integral, as he said to ClutchPoints.

Mitchell does a ton for the team, whether it be playing defense up to the team's standards, racking up assists, and even hitting clutch three-pointers if needed.

Heat's Davion Mitchell on “hating” teams that have a tanking mindset

With Mitchell showing why the Heat's Jimmy Butler package turned out to be a positive return as Wiggins and Anderson have also been contributing to varying degrees, he's proven to be a key to the rotation. When Spoelstra discussed the decision to put Mitchell back as a starter, he cited the guard's ability to organize the offense while opening up shots for Herro and Wiggins.

Now that he's getting a taste of playoff basketball, which Miami usually excels in, he spoke at length about the resiliency of the franchise with others trying “to get the draft pick.”

“That's the one thing I did like about the Heat, they're gonna play hard no matter what,” Mitchell said. “And a lot of these teams do a thing where they try to get the draft pick and they tank and they try to, not lose on purpose, but it was okay we lose. And I hated that. I've been in those businesses, and I hated it because I'm a guy that, I only know to play one way, and that's to try to win, and I can't play a different way.”

“Miami, no matter what, no matter the circumstances, they're trying to win every game,” Mitchell continued. “And that's what I love about Miami. It's never been a time where, like, ‘All right, we're gonna try to get a No. 1 pick.' It's like, ‘No, we're gonna play as hard as we can with the guys that we have, no matter what, and whatever happens happens.' And if an organization does that, it's hard for me not to love it.”

Mitchell looks to continue his impressive play as Game 3 is Saturday afternoon, with the Heat looking to avoid a 0-3 series deficit to the Cavs.