Ever since the Miami Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, there's no doubt that the attention has been on his success with the team. With the Heat facing the Hawks in the play-in tournament on Friday, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the players in the return package via the trade that are making a huge impact on the team.

The three players that Miami received were Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and Davion Mitchell who came from the Toronto Raptors since the deal was a multi-team trade.While Wiggins' availability has been limited, he's produced as the third option besides Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo while Mitchell along with Anderson are providing key minutes off the bench.

“They’ve fit in very well because they want to make it work,” Spoelstra said, according to The Miami Herald.. “They’re winning players, winning personalities. They each bring something a little bit different, which are things that we needed. Davion has that defensive presence and his toughness, and his passion. We love the passion that he brings to the game. Wiggs is just a very good basketball player.”

The things that he does lead to winning because he plays both sides of the floor. He takes pride in doing that and doing it at a high level. And then Kyle, it just takes a while to get accustomed to how he plays. But that game he had the other night [in Chicago] is kind of the epitome of what he does that just impacts winning, whether it’s stats or not.”

Erik Spoelstra speaks about his admiration for the Heat

As the Heat look to make play-in tournament history by being the first tenth seed to get through and make the playoffs, it's important to mention the ups and downs from the season, including the drama with Butler. Still, Spoelstra would shout out the team for getting through that and the 10-game skid and ending the regular season on a high note.

“I’ve really respected and admired how this group has handled adversity collectively together,” Spoelstra said. “All of us, the coaching staff, the players, and all the different departments. When you’re able to do that and embrace it, the lessons that you can get from it, it’s one of those things that puts an imprint on everybody.”

“It’s just a group that really has wanted to find a way to conquer these things and find a way to get better and find a way to help each other play better,” Spoelstra continued. “These are the kinds of groups that you really want to do your best for.”

At any rate, Miami looks to beat Atlanta on the road Friday night, and if they do, the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers await them in the first round of the playoffs.