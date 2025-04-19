Davion Mitchell went off in the Miami Heat's 113-104 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Both teams competed for the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference's playoff bracket. Miami hoped to continue their playoff streak alive, while Atlanta looked to return after missing out last season.

Mitchell initially started cold in the game, only having one point at halftime. However, he ignited with 15 points in the second half and overtime, making big shots down the stretch to help the Heat pull away from the Hawks. His 3-pointer with less than 24 seconds left in the game perfectly summarized his clutch display in a moment where he came through for his squad.

With the Heat officially taking the eighth seed, they will prepare for their first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 1 will take place on April 20.