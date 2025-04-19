Davion Mitchell went off in the Miami Heat's 113-104 overtime victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Both teams competed for the eighth and final spot in the Eastern Conference's playoff bracket. Miami hoped to continue their playoff streak alive, while Atlanta looked to return after missing out last season.

Mitchell initially started cold in the game, only having one point at halftime. However, he ignited with 15 points in the second half and overtime, making big shots down the stretch to help the Heat pull away from the Hawks. His 3-pointer with less than 24 seconds left in the game perfectly summarized his clutch display in a moment where he came through for his squad.

Related Miami Heat NewsArticle continues below
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. with question marks around him
3 best Michael Porter Jr. trade destinations if Nuggets move on this offseason
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) talks to center Kel'el Ware (7), forward Andrew Wiggins (22), guard Davion Mitchell (45), and guard Alec Burks (18) during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kaseya Center.
Erik Spoelstra’s ‘winning’ admission about Heat Jimmy Butler trade package
Ranking 5 best Domantas Sabonis trade destinations if Kings blow it up
Ranking 5 best Domantas Sabonis trade destinations if Kings blow it up

With the Heat officially taking the eighth seed, they will prepare for their first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Game 1 will take place on April 20.