While they are high in demand, some have been lucky enough to get a Marty Supreme jacket from Timothée Chalamet, including The Beatles' Ringo Starr.

Starr took to social media to wish his fans a Merry Christmas. He was wearing a Marty Supreme jacket and Santa Claus hat in the picture, throwing up a peace sign. Behind him were what appeared to be cardboard cuttouts of him and a print-out of Bob Dylan's head above a shirt with The Beatles.

Peace and love, Mary, peace and love Christmas peace and love, peace and love Ringo😎✌️🌟❤️🍒🥦🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/GdozoKOjfs — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) December 24, 2025

“Peace and love, [Merry] peace[,] and love Christmas peace and love, peace and love Ringo,” Starr wrote in the caption with an assortment of emojis.

Why are the Marty Supreme jackets in demand?

Chalamet and A24 have been going all out for the promotion of Marty Supreme. This included holding pop-up stores with exclusive merchandise.

Among the items was a highly-coveted jacket. It featured three stars and the movie's logo, and it was available in various colorways. Several celebrities have been seen wearing it, including Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

The jackets were not cheap, and those who have them have a special piece of memorabilia to celebrate the new movie, which was released on Christmas Day in the United States.

Marty Supreme is a new sports drama from Josh Safdie, who co-wrote the script and directed it. It follows the ambitious Marty Mauser (Chalamet), who is striving to achieve greatness. Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary (aka Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank), and Tyler Okonma (aka Tyler, the Creator) also star in it.

Chalamet has been doing the rounds promoting the project. From late-night appearances to Zoom calls, Chalamet made sure people knew it came out on Christmas Day.

He is one year removed from his Oscar-nominated performance in A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic. Chalamet played Dylan in James Mangold's biopic, earning his second Best Actor nod at the Oscars. Perhaps the third time will be the charm if he's nominated for Marty Supreme.