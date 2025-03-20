As the Miami Heat look to snap the current nine-game losing streak on Friday night when the team takes on the Houston Rockets, they hope to be at full strength with newcomer Andrew Wiggins. After the Heat lost a tough one to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, they need as much firepower as possible as the status of Wiggins has been revealed before the game.

Wiggins has missed the last two games due to a calf contusion but ClutchPoints has learned that the issue has changed to “right ankle impingement.” It had been an ongoing concurrent injury along with the calf contusion, but the latter is no longer an issue.

The former Golden State Warrior is “questionable” with the injury which is on the same ankle he sprained a few weeks ago, meaning Miami doesn't want to rush a return if there could be future setbacks. Wiggins has suffered a few injuries since arriving with the Heat as he has played in 11 of the 18 games played where he has averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from deep.

Heat need Andrew Wiggins for a late-season turnaround

As Wiggins looks to get comfortable with the Heat, the injuries haven't helped the acclimating process as besides being new to the team, he is seen as a third scoring option alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. However, there shouldn't be too much more of a process as head coach Erik Spoelstra said before Wednesday's loss that he has a good read on the 30-year-old where he can inject him easily.

“Yeah, good enough, for sure,” Spoelstra said about Wiggins since his availability has been limited. “I mean, he's had some really good moments already. You can see the firepower he brings and the versatility that he brings to us defensively. And we have who we have. You know tonight, he's not available, but we definitely can use him.”

There is no doubt that the Heat stars in Adebayo and Herro have been going through the motions on the floor as the duo were used to having a third option like Butler. Adebayo would even say it has been “growing pains” and mentioned Wiggins as filling in a necessity for them according to The Miami Herald.

“It’s growing pains for us,” Adebayo said. “This is the first situation that’s it has really been just me and Tyler. I mean, obviously, the addition of [Andrew Wiggins], but we’re still trying to get Wiggs comfortable to where he can be fully himself. Right now, we’re keeping it simple for him and just kind of getting out of his way. But for me and Tyler, it’s more so understanding that we know how hard it is to win in this league. You can never take that for granted.”

At any rate, Miami is 29-40 amid a nine-game skid as they look to snap it Friday against the Rockets.