There is no doubt that Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are the leaders of the team after there have been major changes to the organization this season. Ever since the Heat traded Jimmy Butler, the two young players have had a hard task in rallying the rest of the team in leading them to the promised land.

With the team amidst a six-game losing streak, Adebayo and Herro have had to deal with not only taking more responsibility, but also getting newcomers such as Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson acclimated to Miami. Adebayo would admit via The Miami Herald that it has been “growing pains” for the two since it's the first time it's just them leading rather than a trio like with Butler.

“It’s growing pains for us,” Adebayo said. “This is the first situation that’s it has really been just me and Tyler. I mean, obviously, the addition of [Andrew Wiggins], but we’re still trying to get Wiggs comfortable to where he can be fully himself. Right now, we’re keeping it simple for him and just kind of getting out of his way. But for me and Tyler, it’s more so understanding that we know how hard it is to win in this league. You can never take that for granted.”

Tyler Herro on him and Bam Adebayo “continuing to get better”

The Heat have been going through many fourth quarter meltdowns, especially during the current six-game skid, and are 4-13 since trading Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Herro would even say that Butler was exceptional in “making the right play at the right time” in regards to the team's deficiencies in the final frame as it'll be an aspect for himself and Adebayo in “continuing to get better.”

“I think Jimmy was really good at making the right play at the right time, whether it was for him or a teammate,” Herro said per The Miami Herald. “So I think that’s just part of mine and Bam’s process of continuing to get better.”

Herro has made amazing strides this season, earning his first All-Star nod, but has also mentioned how in this rougb stretch, it's up to him and Adebayo in turning the ship around.

“I’m even keel,” Herro said. “I try not to get too high or not get too low for moments like this. But this is when this has to bring the best out of me and Bam specifically trying to lead this team and get this thing turned around.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra has “enjoyed watching” the two young stars develop

As the Heat look to uplift their spirits and make a hopeful late playoff push, it's up to Adebayo and Herro to lead the team, which has been an aspect head coach Erik Spoelstra has “enjoyed watching” as said to ClutchPoints.

“With everything that has been going on, that part I’ve enjoyed watching — to see them grow into these roles,” Spoelstra said. “If you want to lead, these are the times. You have to be able to do it when the seas are a little bit rough, a little bit choppy. Anybody can lead when things are going great. Anybody can be a front-runner in those kinds of situations. But these guys, they’re about the right things.”

“They want it so bad, they want everybody to play well and get this breakthrough,” Spoelstra continued. “It starts with that and then everybody else filling in, as well. We say it all the time, it’s leadership at all levels. But those two guys have been around the longest. I think everybody is just kind of turning to them naturally.”

Both Adebayo and Herro have been adamant in keeping a “positive mindset” after each loss as they have the drive to turn their fortunes.

“It has never been easy for us,” Adebayo said. “So for us, it’s keeping a positive mindset and keeping the locker room together and just making sure that outside noise doesn’t start to sneak in.”

The team is 29-37 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as the Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday as they look to snap the losing streak.