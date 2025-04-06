MIAMI – As the Miami Heat are dealing with injuries to Tyler Herro, one player who has missed a significant amount of time has been newcomer Andrew Wiggins. After the Heat lost frustratingly to the Milwaukee Bucks, Wiggins spoke to the media to provide an update on his recovery and possible timeline.

Wiggins has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury which is just one of the handful of issues he has been dealt with since coming to Miami via the blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. With four contests left in the regular season, Wiggins would say that he “hopefully” is back in this upcoming week.

“Hopefully in the next couple games I can find my way back on the court,” Wiggins said.

Andrew Wiggins spoke with the media tonight, updated about his availability. Would say how he expects to come back this upcoming week. Full presser: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/mpLihMLcVC — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old has usually been a durable player in his career, but with the Heat, has missed 13 games in total which includes the aforementioned hamstring issue, an ankle injury, a lower leg problem, and even was absent due to a stomach illness. The last he played was on March 27 against the Atlanta Hawks as besides saying the current issue had been “lingering”, Wiggins spoke how “frustrating” it has been.

“It has definitely been frustrating just because I want to be out there playing with the guys and just fighting. I feel like this is a newer thing for me,” Wiggins said. “I feel like usually I play a lot of games throughout the season. Being hurt sucks. But we have a great training staff here, great physical therapy guys here. So they’re just getting me right.”

Heat's Andrew Wiggins doesn't see injury as a “major setback”

The constant conversation surrounding Wiggins has been his comfortability with the Heat since it's a new team and while the production on the court has been good, the injuries have acted as many hurdles in his path. However, Wiggins doesn't look at it as a “major setback,” instead he's been putting in work behind the scenes.

“Don’t think it’s a major setback just because I’m able to watch and observe the team and kind of have a view of what’s going on,” Wiggins said. “I feel like when I come back, I’ve been putting in a lot of work with what I can do.”

Erik Spoelstra is proud of how the Heat are playing without key stars

While Wiggins will be crucial for Miami, especially in terms of the play-in tournament and possibly the playoffs, the team has shown improvement displayed in the six-game winning streak. Even to some degree, the past two losses as said by head coach Erik Spoelstra as he expressed pleasure in how the unit has played minus some key stars.

“I love the way our team is playing, I love the way we’re competing, I love not making excuses for guys out,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said defiantly after the defeat. “This is a hard-nosed team right now and we just have to stay the course. Nothing has really dramatically changed. We want to win as many as we can going down the stretch. But, yeah, obviously this was a tough one.”

“You’re talking about Niko being out, Wiggs being out, Tyler being out and our guys are not going to give up any inch of ground,” Spoelstra said after Saturday’s competitive overtime loss that included 12 lead changes and 15 ties.

“Our guys are playing so hard, those two or three plays would’ve won the game, that’s what frustration. We’re getting better, getting tougher…just have to stay the course, nothing has really dramatically changed…this is a tough one…” – Erik Spoelstra #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/izIuX4AbCQ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, Miami is now 35-43 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference as the team next faces the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.