MIAMI – It was a celebratory night for Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo as he achieved another milestone as he now holds the franchise record for most double-doubles in the win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night, 106-90. As Heat legend Rony Seikaly spoke highly of Adebayo and was in the building to witness it, the big-man spoke after the game about what it means to him to earn another accomplishment.

Adebayo collected the coveted 10th rebound with under a minute left in the first half to get the record, as Seikaly was on the team's broadcast when it happened. He would finish the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals, saying to ClutchPoints that it was a “special moment” for a multitude of reasons.

“Man, I'm so glad to get that record out the way,” Adebayo said. “I've been trying to break that record for the past three games, like the rebounds would just not fall my way. So you know, it was just a special moment, because one, he was here and he was on broadcast when I done it. So a special moment for me and my family man, just when I got here, I wanted to just mark Miami history at some point, whatever that may be, and be able to be a franchise leader in something, blessed to have that.”

With the injury to rookie Kel'el Ware, who acted as Miami's starting center, Adebayo played in that role, giving him more opportunities to crash the glass.

Heat's Bam Adebayo has sights set on next record

As the Heat's captain continues to impress with his bevy of accolades at 27 years old, there is one goal besides winning a championship that he's gunning for. It's Udonis Haslem's all-time franchise rebounding record as he's at 5,791 as Adebayo is at 4,852.

It seems that time is on Adebayo's side as he said after the game that it would be an honor to get that record since Haslem is his mentor.

“Yeah. I mean, just because that's my OG and then I feel like that just be ultimate respect to surpass somebody like that, who's got, obviously, three championships, undrafted, and he's been with this franchise for…20 years,” Adebayo said. “Just speaks volumes to his career and how hard he worked to really be number one at something, knowing that I'm going to catch him at some point.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo showing respect to the legends

There is no doubt that Adebayo has a demand for the Heat to get back to its winning ways with the win over Washington, a much-needed one to conclude the four-game homestand at 3-1. It was also crucial to bounce back after the heartbreaking loss to the New York Knicks the night prior.

Still, Adebayo has a right to celebrate getting his 222nd double-double as it was significant for head coach Erik Spoelstra to mention how while it's impressive the big-man keeps getting records, he shows respect for those he passes.

“It was really cool to see Rony Siekaly here, you know,” Spoelstra said. “And I know that they spent a little bit of time the other a few days ago…But it was cool, and it was a sign of respect. You know, that's also the neat thing about Bam is, you know, he's showing the respect to one of the former greats of the franchise. And you know, Rony was a glass eating center. He did it in a short period of time. He had some huge rebounding games.”

“But for Bam to be able to do that, he just keeps on checking off these records,” Spoelstra continued. “And then also honoring the guys that he's passing, you know, it's a sign of a guy with great class, but he's not going to stop, and I'm going to keep on doing it. But a special moment.”

At any rate, Miami is now 29-31 which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they next take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road who are currently on a 10-game winning streak.