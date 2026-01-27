Bungie's Marathon features seven different classes, or “Runner Shells”, with each one possessing different abilities, traits, and stats. However, not everybody knows the differences between these characters, or what they excel at. Therefore, we decided to create a list of all Marathon Runner Shells as well as their abilities, Traits, and more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

All Marathon Runner Shells, Abilities, & Traits Explained

Overall, Marathon technically features seven different Runner Shells for the player to choose from:

Destroyer

Prime Ability: Search & Destroy Fires off Homing Missiles that damage enemies

Tactical Ability: Riot Barricade Spawns an energy shield that blocks incoming damage. Cooldown period is based on previous shield duration plus any damage it took

Trait 1: Thruste r Dash in any direction

r Trait 2: Tactical Sprint Move faster at the cost of generating more heat



Assassin

Prime Ability: Smoke Screen Throw a disc which creates a smoke field, making it harder for enemies to see

Tactical Ability: Active Camo Makes the player invisible temporarily (certain actions make you visible again)

Trait 1: Shadow Dive Creates a smokescreen when the player drops to the ground (also negates fall damage)

Trait 2: Shroud Become invisible every time you enter a smoke cloud



Recon

Prime Ability: Echo Pulse Reveals nearby enemies

Tactical Ability: Tracker Drone Deploy a small spider that blows up near enemies, maximizing their heat and damaging them

Trait 1: Awareness Get alerted when enemy pings you. Furthermore, finishing an enemy pings their teammates' locations

Trait 2: Stalker Protocol Enemies leave a trail after breaking their shields



Vandal

Prime Ability: Amplify Temporarily provides increased movement speed, reduced heat gain, and improved weapon handling

Tactical Ability: Disruptor Hold and charge an energy projectile that can blast enemies far away

Trait 1: Microjets Double-Jump (uses more heat)

Trait 2: Powerslide Slide faster and farther at the cost of more heat



Thief

Prime Ability: Pickpocket Drone Deploy a drone that can knock enemies back and take some of their loot

Tactical Ability: Grapple Allows you to traverse the map with ease as you can grapple around to other areas

Trait 1: X-Ray Visor Allows you to see loot through walls, as well as enemies

Trait 2: TBA

Triage

Prime Ability: Capacitive Gauntlets Allows you to zap enemies from afar or revive teammates

Tactical Ability: Med-Drone Deploy a medical drone that heals and provides shield for you or an ally

Trait 1: Battery Overcharge Overcharges your weapon, improving them to EMP enemies when you take down their shields

Trait 2: Shareware Any Teammate being held by a Med-Drone also gain boosts from any consumables you use



Rook

Overall, the Rook Shell in Marathon is essentially a “free loadout” Shell. While it doesn't have as many abilities as other Shells, he does come with an ability that shields its identity from NPC enemies on the map. Furthermore, Rook comes with other restrictions:

Firstly, Rook can only join a match that has already begun

Secondly, Rook can only play solo

However, the upside is that nobody will be notified when you join the match. So if you just want to re-stock on certain supplies, Rook makes for a great shell. But just remember you'll be all alone facing teams of up to three Runners.

Overall, that includes all Runner Shells in Marathon, as well as their abilities and traits. The Marathon Release Date is still some time away, but it never hurts to arm yourself with information before heading out to a firefight. Nevertheless, we look forward to trying out all of these classes to see which one works best for us.

