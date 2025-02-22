As the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors coming off the All-Star break, it snapped the team's four-game losing skid as the goal for them is to look for some level of consistency. One part of that has been Heat newcomer Andrew Wiggins who logged his best game thus far in his new uniform which garnered a positive response from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

After the team traded away Jimmy Butler, Wiggins was the main piece in the return package looking to fill in the void somewhat while bringing his own flare. He was crucial down the stretch for Miami as they lost an early double-digit lead, but came up huge in the fourth quarter and overtime period with 13 points as was mentioned by Spoelstra according to Naveen Ganglani.

“Yeah, it was really important,” Spoelstra said. “You know, they were draped all over Tyler, and we actually were able to get some pretty good mileage on the two-man action between Tyler and Bam. But then they were loading up, so we were just, you know, throwing the ball to Wiggs and letting him make some plays. And he had two really good post-ups going down the stretch.”

“It shows you his skill level, and that's something that we need, another guy that can just throw the ball to and he can go make something happen,” Spoelstra continued. “That drive he had down stretch going to his left, great finish, and then the two-way basketball on the other side really had some key defensive stops…and he was able to get some good stops without fouling, making the shots tough.”

The Heat are “executed” for the future of Andrew Wiggins

While Heat fans will still find it surreal that Wiggins is wearing No. 22, he had a great outing finishing with 25 points on nine for 19 shooting from the field to go along with eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 42 minutes. Spoelstra would speak on how “excited” the team is for Wiggins and the two-way play he gives Miami.

“Now we're all just really happy for him, and we're excited, now we're able to see a little bit of what this can look like,” Spoelstra said. “Defensively, I thought we were pretty good all the way through, and then offensively, even though, you know, we didn't put up a lot of points in that fourth quarter, there was there was more intention and we'll get better with that.”

Wiggins now makes up the team's new “Big Three” alongside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as the former Warriors star spoke about the duo after the game. It wouldn't be the first time that Wiggins spoke about Herro and Adebayo, even comparing how the offense is run to Golden State.

“I feel good about it,” Wiggins said. “Tyler & Bam, they're a special duo that can do a lot, especially on both sides of the floor. I'm just trying to get included, and situated, find my spots on the floor, and keep building that chemistry. Keep building it up.”

Andrew Wiggins celebrates his first win with the Heat

The win over the Raptors for the Heat marks their first win after the All-Star break and the first for Wiggins in his new uniform. He would proclaim after the game to the Miami broadcast team that besides getting more “comfortable” with the team, there would be “many more” wins to come.

“I appreciate that. But, you know, it's an amazing feeling,” Wiggins said. “My first dub with the Heat. You know, many more to come. So we've got to keep going, keep playing together, keep going, keep playing Heat basketball. And you know, we're gonna be good.”

“Very comfortable,” Wiggins said. “You know, working my game a lot, practicing all that, you know, just getting situated with the team, building up that chemistry. I'm feeling pretty good.”

Miami next faces the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday as they are 26-28 which puts them eighth in the East.