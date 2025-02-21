MIAMI – After the Miami Heat went through the All-Star break, the team looks to get back on track after the big trade sending Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. With the Heat looking to contend once again, part of the package still looking to find some semblance is Andrew Wiggins, a likely mainstay for the team in the foreseeable future.

Wiggins spoke to ClutchPoints after Thursday's practice to speak about his break and the further work to be done in gaining chemistry with his new team. Though it's been a hectic time for the 29-year-old, Wiggins said it was a “good break” as he spent time with his family, especially with the miracle of a baby boy which was mentioned by his former head coach Steve Kerr when the star was traded.

“It was a good break, you know, I got to go back, see my family, that's all that mattered to me,” Wiggins said.

“Yeah, I mean, it's the NBA, you know, it happens, just got to be able to adjust and, you know, keep doing what you doing. Look at the bright side of the things,” Wiggins continued.

Andrew Wiggins on gaining chemistry with the Heat

Wiggins has spoken before about similarities with the Heat and his prior squad in the Warriors, especially how they run their offense with Tyler Herro mimicking Stephen Curry and Bam Adebayo in a do-it-all role like Draymond Green. The former first-overall pick would say to ClutchPoints that it has been “great” gaining chemistry with the team and how he “fits the team.”

“I think it's been great,” Wiggins said. “I feel like my style to play fits the team, you know, and they're a winning team, you know, a winning franchise, winning organization. So, I'm happy to be here and be part of it.”

“It's been great,” Wiggins continued on how the city of Miami has been treating him. “I haven't got the chance to go out and really explore or do anything really, but I know I'm going to love it here, you know, I heard nothing but great things. And every time I played against, or visited, always had a great, great time.”

There is no doubt that Wiggins would be thrown in the deep end to start his tenure with the team as he started the first game he was available to play, slotting into where Butler used to play. While there has been some talk of Wigging having the No. 22 like Butler did, he is asked to bring his own flare to the team after only playing in two games.

Andrew Wiggins on getting used to “Heat Culture”

Still, Wiggins is getting used to the Heat Culture, but he's heard the famed saying throughout his time in the league.

“I mean, you know, their main priority is winning, you know, and that's what you get,” Wiggins said. “You are going to work towards it, you know, mentally and physically. And you know, it's always instilled in you, it's a winning culture here.”

The Heat's captain in Adebayo would say that Wiggins along with Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson are “embracing” the style of the team as he looks to further find semblance. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would say all three have integrated “very well,” especially after Thursday's practice.

At any rate, Miami is 25-28 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as they start a three-game road trip in Toronto on Friday.