MIAMI – As the Miami Heat take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the team has a sense of urgency coming out of the All-Star break as they currently are three games below .500 and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference. After Heat guard Tyler Herro experienced All-Star weekend for the first time, he spoke about the team's mindset now that the group is back from the break.

Herro spoke after Thursday's practice where he was candid about where the team currently is and wouldn't hold back in saying how much they need to catch up. The 25-year-old would even say that the push to get back on track “has to be right now” instead of in the foreseeable future.

“We have to make a push now,” Herro said. “Otherwise, it’s going to be too late. There's only 29 games left so we'll have to make a push now. It can’t be in two weeks or three weeks. It has to be right now.”

Now with the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, Miami embarks on a three-game road trip where they have a chance to build some momentum before March where they will be home for most of the time.

“I think these next three are really important to be able to get back to .500,” Herro said. “Finish up that little road trip we have and then [If we’re] .500 going into March, I think that’d be good to be able to get a lot of home games and try to build off that.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra realistic about what they can accomplish

As the Heat look to contend once again, there is no doubt that they have to figure something out quickly as they dropped five of the last six games before the break. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra was blunt when he said that while it's “not realistic” that the team will get it 100 percent right, they are “going to address” the more important matters when it comes to the team.

“It’s not like we’re going to get everything together,” Spoelstra said. “That’s not realistic. But we’re going to address the things that need to be addressed. That’s for sure. We have a group that is going to roll up their sleeves and work on the things that hopefully lead to winning.

“I think everybody’s just excited about this sprint, this final stretch,” Spoelstra continued. “This is the time of year that everybody loves. The competitors really love it. Everything feels so much more intense. It’s a great time of the season.”

Erik Spoelstra, Bam Adebayo on where the Heat are after All-Star break

The All-Star break could lead to a fresh start for the Heat where while the record reads 25-28, the team could have the perspective that it's at 0-0 where they can form their path in the last 29 games of the season.

“Everybody's really looking forward to this,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “We have a great opportunity ahead of us. Everybody's coming back refreshed on the mind. The most important thing, guys were able to take care of some things, you know, minor knick-knacks from a health standpoint. We're looking forward to just how competitive things are in this final third of the season.”

Not only is it the perfect time for main stars such as Herro and Bam Adebayo to get back on track, but the Heat is also trying to get their new additions such as Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kyle Anderson ready to contribute. Whether it be the newcomers or veterans to Miami, Adebayo would tell ClutchPoints that the break was a “great reset” for everybody.

“Just a great reset, great reset, everybody, a lot of us got time away got to reset, just to decompress,” Adebayo said.

Miami is 25-28 which puts them ninth in the East as they take on the Raptors on Friday night.