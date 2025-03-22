MIAMI – As the Miami Heat's losing streak increased to 10 games, this time to the Houston Rockets in a 102-98 defeat, the team is looking for anything at all to build on. While one could point to Heat star Andrew Wiggins' performance, head coach Erik Spoelstra would find other positives in the contest despite the dire situation for the team.

It was another game that Miami blew a double-digit lead, bringing the total up to 20 which leads the league, plus lost their 18 fourth-quarter lead as that's tied for first in the NBA. However, Spoelstra would say the team's process is “improving” while talking about the performance as a whole.

“In the fourth quarter again, probably the biggest plays were those second chance opportunities,” Spoelstra said. “You know, the game was going back and forth. We actually got some decent looks. You know, we missed some very makeable shots. The process the last two games has definitely improved. I'm not up here trying to talk about moral victories, I'm just talking about, you know, the process, is it getting better or not? And it is getting better. We had some cleaner looks there.”

“You know, obviously a couple of turnovers in the fourth, you know, didn't help our cause,” Spoelstra continued. “But I would say the biggest thing was the separation, or any kind of turnover that led to something easy going on the other end, or a second chance opportunity. It was really just kind of a possession game. If you're just talking about execution for execution, I put our game up there with their game.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on not having a “quitter” mindset amid 10-game skid

With the Heat's mental discipline being tested every loss, there were some notable deficiencies in Friday's game, especially when looking at the 21 turnovers leading to 24 Rockets points and being out-rebounded 46-34. To go along with crashing the glass, Houston had 15 offensive rebounds compared to Miami's five leading to a whopping 23 second-chance points for the opponent.

Speaking after the loss, Bam Adebayo would finish the game with 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists while saying that if the team in the future limits the turnovers below 10 and wins the rebounding battle, they will be “fine.” It would be a frustrating outing for Tyler Herro who had eight points on three for 12 shooting from the field and only made one three-pointer.

The Heat's captain would also be asked about the team not letting the frustration boil over as he spoke about not having a “quitter” mindset.

“You can’t let go of the rope now,” Adebayo said. “We have like, [13] games left in the regular season, you can't let go of the rope now. To me, I just think why quit? That’s unreasonable. To me, that’s something that’s in your character to be a quitter and obviously I’m not a quitter. So I’m not going to let my teammates quit and we'll go from there.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware on not letting “go of the rope”

Looking at the Heat's impressive rookie Kel'el Ware, he had a standout game of 16 points to go along with 14 rebounds and two blocks as he echoed the same sentiments as Adebayo.

“I mean, just don't let go of the rope,” Ware said to ClutchPoints. “I mean, that's what the bad teams do. We just got to keep continuing and just keep fighting and just keep going. Like I said, find a way.”

At any rate, Miami is now 29-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference as the team looks to avoid losing 11 straight on Sunday where they host the Charlotte Hornets.