MIAMI – As the Miami Heat were trying to snap its nine-game skid, the result wasn't in their favor as the losing streak increased to 10 after falling to the Houston Rockets, 102-98. Though the Heat are looking for a late-season turnaround, it's looking more grim with each defeat as it was another game where the team had a double-digit lead and even reached a mark not done in 17 years.

Looking at that last statistic, that's now 20 games where Miami blew a double-digit lead, which leads the entire association, and also 18 blown fourth-quarter leads, tied for first in the league. It's also the seventh straight loss at home which hasn't been done since 2008 with the record at 11, done in 1988.

Andrew Wiggins would lead the team with 30 points as Bam Adebayo had 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Tyler Herro would have a frustrating outing at eight points as here are three takeaways from the disappointing loss to Houston:

Andrew Wiggins leads a strong first half for the Heat

As Heat star Andrew Wiggins was dealing with multiple injuries at one point in the calf contusion and ankle impingement, he made his return Friday night starting alongside Herro, Adebayo, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel'el Ware. It's the team's 23rd different starting lineup this season and have never played one second on the floor together as it could be seen as a weird fit on paper.

To start, it looked that way as there would be some sloppiness in the spacing leading to early turnovers, but Miami would find a groove to end the period as they shot 12 of 18 from the field (66.7 percent) and three of five from three-point range. After a solid start, Houston would regress in the first period.

The second quarter was the Wiggins show as after having a two-point start in the first, he put up a whopping 20 points in the next, showing his aggressiveness and ability to find his spots. He was an effective six of six from the field and two of two from deep, even making six of seven from the free-throw line.

Wiggins has had performances where he starts fast and tapers towards the end of the game, hoping to turn that narrative around as Miami had an eight-point lead going into halftime. The Rockets would score 28 in the second, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and six of 10 from deep as Miami can't let up on defense as their opponents have an explosive group.

A broken record of a second half for the Heat

With the Heat known this season for blowing double-digit leads, the start of the third quarter was probably traumatizing for fans to watch as the team led by as much as 11 to the Rockets. Coming into the game, Miami had blown double-digit leads 19 times, which led the NBA.

Like clockwork, the Heat would lose the double-digit lead shortly after as Houston would tie back the game up, but Miami would show some fight in getting the advantage back. Still, Miami would score 21 points in the third period compared to Houston's 27 as they had a two-point advantage going into the final frame.

Not to sound like a broken record, but the Heat would have another collapse in the fourth quarter where they scored 18 points compared to the Rockets' 24 and dropped their 10th straight game. In totality, it would be easy to look at the 21 turnovers for 24 points, getting out-rebounded offensively 14-5, Herro scoring eight, among other reasons for the loss.

Andrew Wiggins is a “major part” of the Heat's system, as shown in loss

Despite the loss, it was a display of how much Heat newcomer Wiggins is a major part of the team's system, which was even said by head coach Erik Spoelstra before Friday's game.

“I mean, it goes without saying that he's a major part of what we're trying to do,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “It's great to have him back. You know, yeah, we'll be mindful of his minutes tonight, but we'll see how it goes and adjust accordingly.”

As stated before, Wiggins would have a sensational 20 points in the second quarter and finished with 30 in the game, but for this offense to work, his productivity needs to work along with Adebayo and Herro. With 13 games left in the season, Wiggins will no doubt be crucial if Miami is looking for positivity to end the season.

Still, the team is on a 10-game skid as they're now at 29-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference, looking to prevent 11 straight losses on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets.