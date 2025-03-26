MIAMI – As Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reflected on Jimmy Butler's tenure with the team, he now spends his playing days with the Golden State Warriors. Before Butler took on his former Heat teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Spoelstra spoke about how the 35-year-old star fits with his new squad.

There is no doubt that Butler has been a net positive for Golden State since the blockbuster trade before the deadline as the team has been 16-3 with the former Miami forward. Spoelstra would say to ClutchPoints that Butler fits with the Warriors since he's the “opposite” of superstar Stephen Curry.

“He fits stylistically because he's kind of an opposite of Curry,” Spoelstra said. “But his IQ and his competitive spirit fit with their philosophy. He always finds a way to be an add-on, a value one way or another.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra on why it's worked for Jimmy Butler with the Warriors so far. #HeatNation

In 19 games with Golden State, Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Spoelstra would also talk about the time with Butler and said he'll “look back on it fondly” despite the “different highs and lows.”

Erik Spoelstra on the time with Butler. "This league is a league of change. It's a league of emotion, when we get past it years beyond, you look back at this chapter…pretty long chapter, there's a lot of different highs and lows, but I'll look back on it fondly…" #HeatNation

Steve Kerr speaks on Heat's Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler

Ever since the Heat traded Butler to the Warriors, March 25 was circled on the calendars of each team's fanbases as there would be a lot of different storylines. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr would also speak before the contest about if he would have thought the team would be in this position, especially in the location where Butler used to play.

“Couldn't have imagined it, you never know how the NBA works out,” Kerr said. “But weird things happen, every team has to handle their own business and what I appreciated is the job that Mike Dunleavy has done in the last couple of years to prepare for a trade like this. The way things shook out obviously couldn't have worked out any better for us to get Jimmy. He's been amazing, everybody here knows what a great player he is so we're very lucky to have him.”

Another storyline in the game is Heat newcomer Andrew Wiggins who faces his old team as while the relationship with Butler and his former squad ended with a sour taste, now for Miami's new No. 22. The forward spoke about how excited he would be to see his former coaches and teammates again and even Kerr said before how Wiggins is “one of the best human beings I've ever been around.”

Steve Kerr calls Andrew Wiggins "one of the best human beings I've ever been around." Explained how tough it was to hear he was traded. #HeatNation

At any rate, the Heat and the Warriors will go on different paths after they face off on Tuesday night which the home team needs as many victories as possible as before the game, the team is 30-41 which puts them 10th in the East.