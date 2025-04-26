MIAMI – With the comments made by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland towards Miami Heat star Tyler Herro about the game plan to “pick on” him defensively, there's no doubt interest in their upcoming matchups. As the Heat All-Star in Herro responded candidly to Garland, head coach Erik Spoelstra also gave his thoughts on the matter.

Speaking before Saturday afternoon's Game 3 in Miami as they look to avoid a 0-3 series deficit, Spoelstra would say since Cleveland is up, “they're talking s***.”

“Whatever. I think it was addressed yesterday. They won two games, so they're talking s***. It is what it is,” Spoelstra said.

Asked Erik Spoelstra about Darius Garland's comments regarding their game plan to "pick on" Tyler Herro. "Whatever….They won two games, so they're talking shit. It is what it is." #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/IfcThgVxeg — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 26, 2025

This all stemmed from Garland's comments after the 121-112 Game 2 win, where he was asked about the plan offensively, which included the shot at Herro.

“Pick on Tyler Herro and take care of the ball. Don't play in tight spaces and pick on their weak defenders,” Garland said via Legion Hoops.

Darius Garland on what the Cavs need to do to continue to win: "Pick on Tyler Herro." 👀 pic.twitter.com/K8i96FUZti — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 24, 2025

Heat's Tyler Herro gets respect from Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson

As the Heat are taking the comments “personally,” already adding to the highly competitive nature between the teams, there's no doubt a feeling with the head coaches that it's “overblown.” This was said by Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson before Game 3 as he also shows respect for Herro and Miami, saying it's more talk from the “playground.”

“I don't control what they say at all,” Atkinson said. “I know, just from our perspective, we have great respect for the Heat. I said that from day one, this is not a 10 seed. This is a top-four seed now that they're healthy and whole, and Tyler's a great player, an all-star, great competitor, great competitor on both ends, much like Darius. So, you know, it's like the playground, right? Like, you go out there and you got someone you're going up against, it's just sometimes verbal stuff. I think it's overblown. And once that ball is thrown up, none of that stuff matters.”

Kenny Atkinson on Darius Garland's Tyler Herro comments. "I don't control what they say…We have great respect for the Heat…This is not a 10 seed. This is a top four seed now that they're healthy…Tyler's a great player, an all star, great competitor on both ends…" #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/P1mqaWc5U9 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 26, 2025

Heat's Tyler Herro fires back at Darius Garland

The Heat guard in Herro heads into Saturday afternoon coming off a 31-point performance, and didn't hold back when asked about Garland's comments. He would express that it “says a lot about him” and that someone “who doesn't play defense shouldn't be talking.”

“I think the game plan is the game plan. There was some back and forth between me and Darius on the court. And to go to the media to talk about game plans, kind of says a lot about him,” Herro said. “I’m not worried about Darius Garland. I'm more worried about winning a playoff game, and that's what we came back to Miami to do, it's to win two at home. I'm not too [concerned] about what Darius Garland has to say about me.”

“I mean it's cool, at the end of the day, it's competitive. But somebody who doesn't play defense shouldn't be talking either,” Herro continued. “He don't play any defense. We'll see that tomorrow.”

Tyler Herro further answers about Darius Garland's comments. "And to go to the media to talk about game plans against a guy kind of says a lot about him. I'm not worried about Darius Garland…" Would also ask him about if it's extra fuel for tomorrow. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/lqGwtmRO73 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) April 25, 2025

At any rate, Miami hopes to enter Game 4 on Monday, only trailing 2-1 in the series to Cleveland.