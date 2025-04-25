MIAMI—As the Miami Heat prepare for Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon, a specific matchup between Tyler Herro and Darius Garland will undoubtedly be amplified. After Garland revealed the game plan to “pick on” the Heat star, Herro responded candidly after Friday's practice.

Herro spoke to the media Friday afternoon ahead of Game 3, where he would be asked about Garland's comments, revealing that the game plan for them offensively is to target Herro. To start, Herro would say he did not “take it any way.”

“I really didn't take it any way, I'm a competitor, I'll be ready to go tomorrow,” Herro said.

Tyler Herro on Darius Garland saying that the plan is to "pick on" him.

After, Herro would then talk about Garland speaking about their game plan, going as far as saying that it “says a lot about him” and that he isn't “worried” about the opposing guard. He would also reveal that there was “some back and forth” with himself and Garland in regards to the games.

“I think the game plan is the game plan. There was some back and forth between me and Darius on the court. And to go to the media to talk about game plans, kind of says a lot about him,” Herro said. “I’m not worried about Darius Garland. I'm more worried about winning a playoff game, and that's what we came back to Miami to do, it's to win two at home. I'm not too [concerned] about what Darius Garland has to say about me.”

Tyler Herro further answers about Darius Garland's comments. Would also ask him about if it's extra fuel for tomorrow.

Heat's Tyler Herro calls out Darius Garland's defensive ability

As the Heat look to bounce back after a 0-2 series deficit, there is no doubt the team is looking to the positives of Game 2 to get their first win Saturday afternoon. Despite Miami cutting Cleveland's lead to just two with more than four minutes remaining in the final frame, the No. 1 seed would close out the game off the back of a clutch Donovan Mitchell outing.

This is where Garland would speak after the game about how the approach is to “pick on” Herro via Legion Hoops.

“Pick on Tyler Herro and take care of the ball. Don't play in tight spaces and pick on their weak defenders,” Garland said.

Darius Garland on what the Cavs need to do to continue to win: "Pick on Tyler Herro."

Herro wouldn't stop there as he was asked if it's inappropriate for Garland to express his thoughts in that way, but the first-time All-Star disagreed. Although, he would call out Garland's defensive ability.

“I mean it's cool, at the end of the day, it's competitive. But somebody who doesn't play defense shouldn't be talking either,” Herro said. “He don't play any defense. We'll see that tomorrow.”

With now a rivalry set up for an explosive contest, one would think this gives extra fuel to Herro and Miami to get the victory, but the 25-year-old would say to ClutchPoints that he doesn't need that “from that guy over there.”

“I have enough fuel in me, in this locker room, around the organization, in the building. I don't need any fuel from that guy over there,” Herro said.

The Heat look to avoid a 0-3 series deficit with Game 3 on Saturday afternoon in Miami.