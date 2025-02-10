MIAMI – With the Miami Heat trading away Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, they welcome Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and Davion Mitchell to the group. Before the Heat took on the Boston Celtics on Monday night, head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about the gameplan to get the new additions settled into the game.

The three aforementioned stars will make their debut Monday against Boston, but there is no doubt that beyond that specific game, they will need to be settled in with the team dynamic. Spoelstra echoed the same sentiments Monday during his pre-game press conference on how it will “lean more toward simplicity.”

“We have the majority of our core, you know, so our style of playing, our identity, you know, for the majority of the guys in the locker room, that's understood, and we'll try to fast track these guys as much as possible,” Spoelstra said. “Probably lean more toward simplicity and clarity rather than trying to confuse them and add so much. You know, they know how to play, they know how to affect the game. We'll incorporate them where we can, where we think it would be most seamless, and we'll just move forward.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on needing the new additions more than ever

About Monday's game, the new additions are debuting at a perfect time, with the Heat ruling out Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., both with a stomach illness. ClutchPoints was told that Herro woke up with the issue Monday morning and missed shootaround while Jaquez had it already, which made him miss Sunday's practice but was sent home.

Spoelstra downplayed that major changes would come due to the unforeseen events.

“Well, it changes, you know, those guys being out, but we had a good practice yesterday,” Spoelstra said. “We prepared this morning, this is the NBA, so you get used to it, but it's good to have the guys, the new guys, that they're available.”

There is no doubt that the Heat could use a “champion” like Wiggins, which Herro, Spoelstra, and other players have described him as, especially with his productive two-way ability. Anderson also brings a veteran presence, while Mitchell provides a defensive intensity as Spoelstra doesn't see Monday night and beyond as an “experiment” for these players, especially playing a team like the Celtics.

“No, I don’t look at it as an experiment like this is what we have,” Spoelstra said. ‘So we're going with this. And, you know, we understand how Boston has played and the bar that they've set for everybody else in the East. That's the challenge, and our guys are looking forward to the competition.”

At any rate, Miami is 25-25 before the contest against Boston, which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference as they embark on a five-game road trip afterward.