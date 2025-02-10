ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics will travel to South Florida for a showdown with the Miami Heat. It will be an Eastern Conference battle as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Celtics-Heat prediction and pick.

The Celtics are 84-53 in the head-to-head series with the Heat. Also, the Celtics are 7-3 over their past 10 games against the Heat, including 4-1 over the five games in Miami. The Celtics destroyed the Heat 108-89 on December 2, 2024, at the TD Garden.

Here are the Celtics-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Heat Odds

Boston Celtics: -7 (-108)

Moneyline: -275

Miami Heat: +7 (-112)

Moneyline: +225

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Sun and NBC Boston

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics are currently the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and also possess the best road record in the NBA. Amazingly, they destroyed the New York Knicks on Saturday 131-104 at Madison Square Garden. While they have had mixed results at home, the Celtics have been fantastic on the road. Therefore, this matchup will be another test, and one the Celtics have had no issues conquering lately. Jayson Tatum was amazing in this one. Conversely, Jaylen Brown struggled in this game, and must rebound to help the Celtics.

When the Celtics defeated the Heat in December, they did it expanding a 28-25 first quarter lead into a 60-45 halftime lead. Then, they expanded the lead in the third quarter and thoroughly dominated. Brown was the hero in this game, scoring 29 points while shooting 8 for 21, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Likewise, Derrick White added 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 from the floor, including 5 for 12 from the triples. Tatum had 18 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 7 for 21 from the field. Payton Pritchard went off on the bench, adding 25 points while shooting 10 for 17, including 5 for 12 from the three-point line.

The Celtics did not shoot particularly well, hitting 43.8 percent from the floor, including 34.5 percent from the triples. Also, they hit 84.6 percent of their free-throw chances. The Celtics also won the board battle 54-44, including 12 offensive rebounds. Plus, they added five steals and blocked nine shots. The Celtics also were sloppy with the basketball, turning it over 14 times.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can shoot the rock well, with Tatum and Brown doing well. Then, they need to win the board battle and defend well.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors and will look significantly different than the last time they faced the Celtics. Ultimately, this will be a tough test for the Heat as they attempt to slay the NBA champions. The Heat have been mediocre but still have the talent to compete with anybody.

When the teams last played, the bad start doomed them. Then, a poor second half ended any chance of the Heat coming back. Tyler Herro was the hero in this game with 19 points while shooting 6 for 19 from the floor. Likewise, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 19 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 5 for 14 from the floor. Bam Adebayo had 15 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6 for 18.

The Heat shot poorly in this game, hitting just 35.6 percent of their shots, including 22.9 percent from the triples. Additionally, they made 82.6 percent of their free-throw attempts. Their inability to control the boards played a major factor in the loss to the Celtics. While they had six steals, it was insufficient to bridge the gap. Plus, the Heat only blocked one shot, an issue that has plagued them all season.

The Heat will cover the spread if they can find better space on the court and shoot the ball well. Then, they need defend the perimeter and not let Tatum and Brown go off.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Celtics are 21-31-1 against the spread, while the Heat are 21-29 against the spread. Moreover, the Celtics are 12-14-1 against the spread on the road, while the Heat are 10-12 against the spread at home. The Celtics are 16-20 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are 11-18 against the spread when facing the East.

The Celtics continue to look amazing, while the Heat are attempting to stay in the race. So far, this has been a one-sided rivalry recently, and the Celtics have had no issues coming into Miami and winning. Therefore, I can see the Celtics replicating their past feats and going into Kaseya Center and beating the Heat while covering the spread on the road.

Final Celtics-Heat Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -7 (-108)