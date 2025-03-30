After the Heat snapped its previous 10-game skid, the team has turned that around into a four-game winning streak after beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, 118-95. It was once again star Tyler Herro that led the way for the Heat with 30 points in an another efficient game as he spoke about the team's postseason hopes.

Despite the winning streak, the skid before has soured their chances of making it out of the play-in tournament as they seemed locked in towards the lower end of the tourney. Meaning they're likely finishing either with the ninth or 10th seed competing with the Chicago Bulls after they lost to the Dallas Mavericks as the two teams are tied, though Chicago has the tiebreaker.

Being ninth or 10th means Miami would have to win twice in the play-in tournament, but Herro would say after the game that there is still confidence in getting the seventh or eighth seed according to The Miami Herald. Doing so means they would only have to win one contest in the tourney.

“Understanding we have an opportunity to get the seventh or eighth seed. We have our eyes set on that play-in,” Herro said. “We have a chance to get that 8th seed and make it a competitive series.”

Heat “felt alive” even during the 10-game skid

The Heat's offensive resurgence continued in Philadelphia as they shot 47.3 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from three-point range. As mentioned, Herro would lead with 30 points as he shot an efficient 11 of 17 from the field, five of nine from deep, to go along with seven assists and three rebounds.

Even with the Heat missing key players such as Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, and Nikola Jovic still, the team pulled out with the victory garnering the positive attention of head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Our guys love to compete,” Spoelstra said. “I said this while we were losing games: We all felt alive. Our locker room felt alive. We felt alive from the competition, from the challenge, and how frustrating it was. If you’re in those circumstances, that can also make you feel dead; that was not the case with this group. There is a competitive character in this group. It’s a group that wants to figure it out, wants to play well for each other and get to another level.”

“Guys are having fun with the competition and having these games means something,” Spoelstra continued. “We feel like we’re playing for something. It’s not like whatever those narratives are out there. There is something to play for and that’s exciting.”

Team captain Bam Adebayo would say how “proud” he is of Miami and how they managed to not “let go of the rope” despite the dreadful 10-game skid.

“I’m proud of how we responded,” Adebayo said. “We didn’t let go of the rope. Found a breakthrough. Now the question is how we can sustain this success.”

The Heat are now 33-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference as they next take on the Washington Wizards on Monday.