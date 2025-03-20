Old rivalries never die, as is the case for Miami Heat president Pat Riley and Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler. After the Heat traded Butler to the Warriors, it was a part of a months-long saga between the two.

For starters, Butler wanted a contract extension. Most importantly, he wanted to be valued and respected. He felt that Riley wasn't giving that.

On the flip side, Riley wasn't willing to give Butler what he was asking for. His age, mixed with his injury history in recent years wasn't a promising sign.

Still, the Warriors and the Heat have been on two opposite ends of the spectrum. Golden State is 15-2 with Butler in the lineup. For Miami, they have lost their last nine games. Last night, they lost to a Cade Cunningham game-winning shot.

Either way, the two teams will meet next week. On the Dan LeBatard Show, he explained how he thinks Riley will treat Butler when he comes back to South Beach.

“I do know how angry Pat Riley is and I’d be surprised if he puts down that anger in the name of optics,” Riley said. “I’d be willing to bet the other way, that you’re not going to get the glory.

“You might get something, but you’re going to get a token something so that it can’t be a conversation.”

Pat Riley could likely get the Heat to do nothing for Jimmy Butler

Considering the respective records, the trade is leaving a bad taste in Heat fan's mouths. Not to mention, Butler got everything he wanted out of the trade.

He received that contract he wanted, and gets to play alongside a championship-caliber team like the Warriors. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are the epitome of that championship standard.

Even Green mentioned how Butler elevates the Warriors into title contenders. As the latter comes back to Miami, the Heat fanbase could give a mixed bag of reactions.

Either way, LeBatard details what he thinks will go down.

“I don’t think the Heat will put on some grand display,” LeBatard said. “I think you guys are giving Miami fans more credit for how it is that they behave when they’re angry than I’m willing to give them for when they’re angry.”

At the end of the day, there might or might not be a welcome return for Butler. No matter what, Riley will still hold at least some kind of resentment.