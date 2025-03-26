It is well-known that Jimmy Butler is not the best at breakups. Before he leaves an NBA team, controversy and endless headlines usually surround him. An ugly ending cannot erase all the success and good times that were enjoyed when he was on the Miami Heat, however. The former All-NBA Second-Team selection and four-time All-NBA Third-Teamer galvanized South Beach for much of his five and a half year tenure with the franchise.

And that explains why conflicted emotions filled Miami's Kaseya Center before Tuesday night's matchup versus the Golden State Warriors. Butler received a mixture of boos and cheers during player introductions, per ClutchPoints' Zachary Weinberger. Those in attendance tried to process their feelings in the 35-year-old's first game against his former squad since being shipped off to the Bay Area on Feb. 5.

Following a Heat tribute video, many fans showed their appreciation for the man who led the team to two unexpected NBA Finals appearances (2020, 2023). Though, there were also audible jeers, showing how fresh the wounds still are from an extremely messy split. Butler, for his part, expressed gratitude to the crowd. Whatever hard feelings that may exist between the six-time All-Star and the organization, Miami will always be where Butler solidified his place in NBA history.

Jimmy Butler tribute video from the Heat as he shows his gratitude. Mix of cheers and boos. #HeatNation

Jimmy Butler was an ideal representation of the Heat for some time

The term Heat culture might not be ingrained in the vocabulary of hoops fans everywhere if not for his significant contributions. He set the tone with his two-way intensity and postseason fearlessness. Although Miami relied on a complete effort to exceed expectations, Butler helped instill a constant sense of danger with his knack for coming through in the clutch.

No, he did not win a championship with the Heat, and yes, he requested a trade and made his exit somewhat of an agonizing spectacle. But Jimmy Butler left a permanent imprint on Biscayne Boulevard. The good and bad memories are understandably hard to separate. There are people who will always hold a grudge for how he prematurely forced his way out and handled the situation in public.

One of the reasons his departure hurts so much, though, is because Butler meant so much to the city. The varying fan reactions perfectly encapsulate the complicated Heat legacy he leaves behind.