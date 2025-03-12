As the Miami Heat take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, the team is looking to turn around their fortunes after losing 11 of the last 15 games. Lots of those losses come off Heat collapses like in the past two contests, where against opponents outside of playoff contention, the team blew double-digit leads to the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets, garnering the attention of veteran Kevin Love.

So far this season, it's been a brutal trend as Miami has blown fourth-quarter leads in 15 losses as well as 17 times where the team has blown double-digit leads resulting in defeats, both second in the league. Love would admit that it has been “wild” for them to go through this, but says he's been on teams before where the same has happened and it “feels really good” when they overcome it according to The Miami Herald.

“I have been through a stretch like this before and it feels really good to come out on the other side, let me tell you,” Love said.

“This is wild,” Love continued about Miami's recent fortunes.

Kevin Love on what has been addressed by the Heat

With the Heat facing some stress right now to get back to their winning ways, the team has to acknowledge how concerning the trend is of losing double-digit leads often. There is no doubt that has been done, but the final step is getting it done on the court as Love would say how “tough” it is for them at the current moment, but a lot was addressed after Tuesday's practice.

“It’s really tough right now,” Love said. “I’ve seen stretches like this during the course of my 17 years. So I think it’s just making sure that we continue to be a unit, we stay together, understand that there is a reason that we’ve had second-half leads and double-digit fourth-quarter leads. But it’s just that the good teams always find a way to win. And we’re just not there yet.”

“We need to find a way to get over the hump and do all the right things and be hungry enough to win those games in crunch time,” Love continued. “Obviously, we have the talent, we have the coaches that put us in the right position. In some cases, we just have to want it more. That’s not calling guys out. That was something that was preached [in Tuesday’s practice] by many.”

While Love's playing time has been sporadic to say the least, he is still a commanding veteran presence in the locker room that will no doubt contribute to a hopeful turnaround. At any rate, Miami still has time to finish strong, which starts Wednesday night when they take on the Clippers as they are 29-35, which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference.