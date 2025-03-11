MIAMI – While Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is confident in the team turning around after another game where they blew a double-digit lead to the Charlotte Hornets, 105-102, there still could be a negative mental impact within the players. With the amount of collapses the Heat have had, especially in back-to-back contests, one could imagine how much of a gutpunch it could be, but Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are not letting it get them down.

The loss marks the 17th time Miami led by double-digits, which is second in the NBA behind the Utah Jazz, it's also the 15th time losing a fourth quarter lead, and nine games where they led by at least 15 points and lost, most in the NBA. Adebayo stressed after the dreadful loss that it's key having a “positive mindset” during this time.

“These games not gonna stop happening,” Adebayo said. “At some point we're gonna figure this out. And you know, we gotta keep a positive mindset. Once you let the negativity get in, that's when it starts to become more than what it is. For us it's really, focusing on, I give it three things, and really locking into that, and I feel like we'll get over this hump.”

Heat's Tyler Herro on how the current situation “isn't fun for anybody”

As the Heat are looking to face their “demons” as was said by Spoelstra, the team is hoping Adebayo and especially All-Star Tyler Herro could lead them past their woes. As the two had 23 and 22 points respectively, Herro kept it real to ClutchPoints after the game and said that “this isn't fun for anybody,” but it's important to not “let go of the rope.”

“Tough loss, gotta find a way to get ourselves out of this hole, this isn’t fun for anybody,” Herro said. “This is a tough time right now, but we’re staying with it and we'll figure it out. We really can't blame anybody but ourselves. Just gotta continue to stay in the fight and can't let go of the rope.”

Herro also stressed the mental aspect of going through losses like Saturday and Monday night, saying that these outings don't “sit right with us.”

“I mean we got to be mentally tough,” Herro said. “We're all pros, we lost seven games in a row last year. Obviously it's a different situation, but we're all hands on deck. We feel like things were turning in the right direction. Right now is just two bad losses in a row at home, definitely feel like we should have won the game. No one likes losing in this building, and it doesn't sit right with us.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra stresses how the Heat have to keep “forging”

With the Heat regressing in a crucial part of the season, Spoelstra would speak on the trust he has for the team and how they are a team that will keep on “forging.”

“Yeah, I haven't felt that,” Spoelstra said. “We have a bunch of competitors in the locker room, so I want our group to just embrace the competition of these close fourth quarters. When you're in the middle of July, and you're starting up your training. This is what the guys want, you know, these games like this. But it's tough to kind of transport your mind to that kind of mindset, you know, but that's what it is.”

“Our group, like I said, is a connected group,” Spoestra continued. “It's like a college atmosphere. So, you know, in terms of our spirit, we'll be fine, you know, we just have to forge ahead. You have to forge, sometimes you get tested. Sometimes you get tested in a way that you don't want to be tested in this league, and you can fold the tent, or you just keep on forging and forging and forging, and that's what our group is going to do.”

It doesn't get any easier for Miami as after the losses to Chicago and Charlotte, they close out the home stand against the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics. Before Wednesday, facing Los Angeles, the Heat are 29-35 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference.