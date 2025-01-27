The Miami Heat have once again suspended Jimmy Butler for the third time this season after he walked out of practice earlier when he was informed that he wouldn't be starting. It has been a very stressful situation for the Heat, but some people are getting a laugh out of this mess, including Kevin Love.

Love has turned into the social media jokester through Butler's tension with Pat Riley, and soon after the suspension was announced, he had another meme loaded up. This time, it was Denzel Washington's epic part in the movie Training Day, and Love captioned the video “Jimmy immediately after hearing he wasn't in the starting lineup.”

Expand Tweet

It seems as if no one on the Heat is taking Love's jokes to heart, as he's continued almost every other day posting memes regarding Butler. It will be funny to see how long he keeps this up, and it may go on until Butler is actually traded from the team, something that he has asked for several times.

Heat suspend Jimmy Butler again

Jimmy Butler had just come back from a two-game suspension after he missed the plane as the team was heading to Milwaukee to face the Bucks. There was uncertainty about whether he would play when he returned, and it looked like he was going to come off the bench.

That didn't sit right with Butler. He walked out of practice, and the team suspended him once again while releasing a statement.

“The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games,” the team said in a statement. “The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”

At this point, many people are just waiting for Butler to get traded, as it's obvious that this relationship is not going to get any better. The one team that seems to still be all in on trying to trade for Butler is the Phoenix Suns, but it's not going to work until Bradley Beal waives his no-trade clause.

Last week it was reported that the Suns hadn't talked to Beal about waiving his clause, so it's still possible that nothing happens between the two teams, and Butler will have to go to another team. There is also still a chance that Butler isn't traded and he stays on the Heat past the deadline.