The Miami Heat (29-32) suffered a crushing 112-107 defeat to the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) on Wednesday night. Despite missing several key players, including All-Star guard Tyler Herro, Miami pushed Cleveland to the brink, overcoming a 17-point first-half deficit to take a seven-point lead with just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, the Heat squandered their late lead, with fans placing much of the blame on guard Terry Rozier, who has faced widespread criticism. Rozier logged a team-high 40 minutes but struggled mightily, finishing with 12 points, two assists, one rebound, and one steal while shooting just three-for-14 from the field and one-for-eight from three-point range.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with a dominant 34-point, 12-rebound, five-assist performance, shooting three-for-five from beyond the arc. Rozier, in contrast, was unable to find any rhythm, particularly in the second half, where he registered just two points, three turnovers, and failed to make a field goal in eight attempts, including five missed three-pointers.

Terry Rozier’s struggles in Heat’s loss to Cavs spark social media backlash

Rozier also committed four turnovers, further compounding his struggles. His poor play drew significant attention on social media, with fans ridiculing his performance. A viral post from BricksCenter on X, formerly known as Twitter, compiled a lowlight reel of his mistakes.

“That’s what sports betting looks like,” one fan commented.

Another post read, “Oh he’s 100% betting on the under on himself, ain’t no way around it cause what is this? Lol.”

Rozier’s name was mentioned in a Wall Street Journal report in January regarding “unusual betting patterns” surrounding a game nearly two years ago when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. The report was part of a federal investigation into potential betting irregularities, the same probe that resulted in the lifetime ban of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter. Rozier has not been charged with any crime or formally accused of wrongdoing.

Another fan expressed disbelief at his struggles, posting, “What happened to Scary Terry man?!?” accompanied by an eyebrow-raise emoji.

Rozier had been a reliable scorer for much of his career, particularly last season in Charlotte, where he averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.8% from three. The Heat acquired him last January in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 protected first-round pick, hoping he would provide a much-needed offensive boost.

Since joining Miami, Rozier’s production has declined significantly. Through 53 games this season, he is averaging 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting just 39.9% from the field and 29.4% from deep.

The Heat will look to regroup as they return home for a five-game stretch, beginning with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29) on Friday night.