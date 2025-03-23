The Miami Heat will be facing the Charlotte Hornets, and they have a few star players who are on the injury report. Tyler Herro is on the report with a left hip contusion, Bam Adebayo has a left knee sprain, and with those two dealing with injuries, that is not what Heat fans want to see as they're on a 10-game losing streak.

It's been a rough couple of weeks for the Heat, and they've been in some close games, but they haven't been able to come out on top. The Hornets have been dealing with injuries as well, and maybe if Herro and Abebayo play, they can finally get a win and break the losing streak.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo's injury status vs. Hornets

Herro and Adebayo are both listed as questionable, and it seems like their status is up in the air as of now. The Heat are desperate for a win after losing ten straight games, and after their latest loss against the Houston Rockets, Adebayo said there is no quit in this team despite the circumstances.

“You can’t let go of the rope now,” Adebayo said. “We have like, [13] games left in the regular season, you can't let go of the rope now. To me, I just think why quit? That’s unreasonable. To me, that’s something that’s in your character to be a quitter and obviously I’m not a quitter. So I’m not going to let my teammates quit and we'll go from there.”

Things have just not quite been the same since the Jimmy Butler trade, and the Heat have a young group still trying to figure things out together. They're still competing, but they just have to do the small things to win games. Herro is also taking on more responsibility as the go-t0 scorer for the team, and it may be something he's still getting adjusted to.

Hopefully, both Herro and Adebayo are able to play and they can lead the Heat to a victory.

Heat injury report

Besides Herro and Adebayo being questionable, Andrew Wiggins (right ankle impingement) is available, Nikola Jovic (broken right hand) and Dru Smith (left achilles surgery) are out.

Hornets injury report

For the Hornets, Tidjane Salaun (right ankle sprain) is probable, Josh Green (left shoulder soreness) is questionable, and Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain), Tre Mann (disc herniation), Grant Williams (right ACL repair), and Brandon Miller (right wrist ligament repair) are out.