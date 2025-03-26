MIAMI – As Miami Heat fans reflect on the career Jimmy Butler had with the team, Tuesday night culminated in a dominant 112-86 win over the Golden State Warriors. As Heat stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo spoiled the return of Butler to Miami, the two spoke after the game about the performance and if their former teammate had anything to do with it.

It was a stellar outing for Miami as they shot 55.8 percent from the field and a whopping 68 percent (17 of 25) from beyond the arc which is the highest single-game three-point field goal percentage in the NBA this season. Plus, it's the highest in franchise history in which the team attempted at least 25 threes.

As Bam Adebayo led the team with 27 points, Tyler Herro was also solid at 20 points on seven of 10 shooting from the field to go along with seven assists and three rebounds. He would say to ClutchPoints after the game that “regardless of who comes in,” the team needs the same energy that was displayed Tuesday.

“I mean, at this point in the season, regardless of who comes in, we got to play with that energy, that effort, that type of, you know, focus coming in, with just 10 games left I think now,” Herro said. “So being able to finish the season strong is key. And we came out with the right intention, fighting hard, competing hard, and leaving it all out there on the floor.”

While he would downplay the Butler factor, there was undoubtedly palpable energy in the Kaseya Center with Butler's return, which showed a driven performance compared to others this season. Butler finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Heat's Bam Adebayo on if Jimmy Butler's return brought more energy

The former Heat star would get a tribute video before the game started, featuring many iconic moments like leading the team to two NBA Finals appearances as Butler showed his appreciation when featured on the big screen. However, there would be a shower of boos whenever he held the ball in the game, probably attributed to the messy breakup between himself and the team.

At any rate, Adebayo was on a mission from the start as he was aggressive on offense and especially on defense as he started right on Butler and didn't give him much opportunity for a good look at the basket. When asked if Butler returning gave the team an extra sense of energy, Adebayo would instead say to ClutchPoints that it's more so from snapping the 10-game skid earlier.

“Two games ago, we lost 10 straight and to have that breakthrough, you know, that's the energy that you need,” Adebayo said. “It's not against anybody at this point, we're just scrapping for wins. It doesn't matter about who we're playing against.”

While Adebayo would repeat it didn't matter who the team was facing, he would speak on guarding bigger wing players due to rookie center Kel'el Ware starting and Butler being the task Tuesday. Would go as far as to say that there is the “utmost respect” to Butler.

“I think it's a part of my versatility,” Adebayo said. “I feel like that just adds value to me. Obviously, been doing quite some time with switching, but to start on primary wings is different. But like I said man, the guy's been through the trenches with us, so it's the utmost respect to him. I'm just glad we got the win.”

Few interactions between Jimmy Butler and former Heat teammates

As Heat's Herro and Adebayo spoke before about Butler's return, there was some interest in whether the three would have any interactions outside of on the court. Herro would be asked if he spoke with Butler before or after the game in regards to reminiscing about the time together in which the guard said “no” to ClutchPoints many times.

Butler would say after the game that he spoke to Kevin Love and Terry Rozier “a little bit,” but once the game was completed, the former Miami star went straight to the locker room. After everything, the Heat got the upper hand as they are now 31-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference.