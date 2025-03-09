The Miami Heat have had it rough over the past three games, but things may have gotten worse in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls, where they had a double-digit lead and lost it. The Heat have lost eight games this season when leading by 15+ points, which is the most in the NBA.

After the game, Tyler Herro shared what he thought about the Heat continuing to blow big leads and losing, and what it's going to take for them to get over the hurdle.

“S—, if we knew we would do it, not really sure how to get over the hurdle right now but just continuing to stick with it,” Herro said.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra admitted that the loss against the Bulls was a regression in the way they've played over the past few games.

“We’ve been battling for several games, and I really liked a lot of things that were going on, even some of these losses. Today was a regression for one night,” Spoelstra said via Zachary Weinberger of ClutcPoints. “We have a competitive character, we're going to bounce back, we had some of these things bubble up again, we know what they are. Some of the missed shots, poor decisions offensively, that would lead to a lack of focus defensively. We're at our best when it doesn't matter what's going on.”

The Heat are now eighth in the Eastern Conference, and it looks like they'll be battling with the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for the seventh spot. They've had some major changes, which included the Jimmy Butler trade, and they've been trying to stay competitive with the team they have.

Herro and Bam Adebayo will have to do the heavy lifting for the team down the stretch of the season, and the role players will have to step up as well if they want to stay afloat.