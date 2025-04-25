ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will attempt to take a 2-0 lead in their Best-of-7 First-Round Series as they meet the Miami Heat in Game 3 at the Kaseya Center. Both teams bring their talents to South Beach as we continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Heat Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers defeated the Heat 121-112 in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in their Best-of-7 First-Round Series. Ultimately, they led 68-51 at halftime and held the line the rest of the way.

Here are the Cavaliers-Heat Game 3 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Cavaliers-Heat Game 3 Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -235

Miami Heat: +6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Heat NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 30 points while shooting 10 for 21 from the floor, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc. Significantly, he was everywhere on the court and showed why he is one of the best players in the NBA. Darius Garland was also efficient and showed the way to beat the Heat, finishing with 21 points while shooting 6 for 14 from the floor, and also thriving on defense.

Evan Mobley flipped the script in Game 2 after a subpar Game 1, finishing with 20 points while shooting 7 for 10 from the floor. Likewise, Max Strus added 14 points. Jarrett Allen was not perfect, finishing with nine points while shooting 3 for 11 from the field. Meanwhile, De'Andre Hunter had 12 points while shooting 3 for 11 from the hardwood.

The Cavaliers shot 51.9 percent from the field, including 35.6 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won the board battle 38-34. They didn't win any other category. Notably, they simply outshot the Heat, hitting slightly more shots than they did. The Cavaliers built an early cushion. Because of this, they were able to make some mistakes that ultimately did not harm them.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley can continue to be consistent, hitting their shots when needed. Then, they must contain Tyler Herro and force him to defer to teammates.

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Heat will attempt to cook in their next two games at the Kaseya Center. Yes, they are trailing this series after two mediocre games. But the hope is there, and the Heat must ignite it.

Herro led the way with 33 points while shooting 14 for 24 from the field, including 4 for 11 from the three-point line. Davion Mitchell added 18 points while shooting 7 for 9 from the floor. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo struggled, scoring just 11 points while shooting 3 for 9 from the field. Andrew Wiggins had just 10 points. Haywood Highsmith had 17 points off the bench while shooting 6 for 7 from the field.

The Heat shot 47.6 percent from the field, including 48.9 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot 91.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Heat turned the rock over 13 times, which would prove detrimental to them.

The defense could not stop the Cavaliers. After falling behind early, they made some adjustments, which helped them get back in the game. While the Heat had 10 steals, they only blocked one shot. That has been a weakness all season and has seemingly continued into the postseason. The defense must be stronger in the paint, and not let the Cavs bully them. But beating Allen and Mobley on the boards is a tall task, and the Heat need all hands on deck.

The Heat will cover the spread if Herro can continue to shoot the rock well, while Adebayo and Wiggins can shoot the ball better. Then, they need to defend Mitchell, Garland, and Mobley, not letting any of them get good shots.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Only one of three teams won Game 3 in the First Round last season when trailing 2-0 in the Best-of-7. Historically, only 13 of 201 teams (6.5 percent) have rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to win it. The Cavaliers held a 2-0 lead last season in their Best-of-7 First-Round Series with the Orlando Magic before losing Games 3 and 4. Meanwhile, the Heat last trailed 2-0 in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, when they hammered the Boston Celtics 104-84 in Game 3 before losing the series in five games.

I think the Cavaliers are the superior team. However, they showed some weaknesses in their armor, and the Heat hung around. There is a possibility that they might be able to finish that story in Game 3. Consequently, I think the home crowd will give the Heat some energy, and it will allow them to steal a win in this series and put some pressure on the Cavaliers.

Final Cavaliers-Heat Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat: +6.5 (-114)