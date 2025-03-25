MIAMI – As Miami Heat newcomer Andrew Wiggins led the team in snapping its 10-game skid on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, there has been a lot of talk about how the former Golden State Warrior fits with the team. Before the Heat star in Wiggins reunites with his previous team, new teammate Tyler Herro made a funny observation regarding his performance.

Wiggins was unstoppable in the win as he scored 42 points which is the second most in his career to go along with five assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block. He scored that much with impressive efficiency as Wiggins made 16 of his 21 shots from the field, including hitting on six of his eight attempts from three-point range.

Heat's Tyler Herro on the outstanding performance of Andrew Wiggins

When Herro was asked after the game about what changed for Miami on offense, he first had a humourous response about Wiggins' outing.

“I mean, obviously Wiggs [Wiggins] made about every shot he took tonight,” Herro said as he scored 29 points. “We shot overall really good percentage as a team. Thought we were getting the right shots. Everyone was moving the ball. No holes really tonight, getting the ball where we needed to go, was a great offensive game.”

“We started slow, we just stuck with it, and we were able to make plays for each other,” Herro continued. “Everyone hit shots, and I think really started on defense, though, getting a lot of deflection, steals, being disruptive, and then getting out of transition.”

Tyler Herro was asked about what made the offense turn tonight. “I mean, Wiggins made about every shot he took tonight…thought we were getting the right shots, everyone was moving the ball…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/c7XtcGmdub — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

As Wiggins looks to continue his hot streak into Tuesday night against Golden State, there is no doubt that it has been a focus in getting him comfortable in his new surroundings since being traded before the deadline. Many on the team like Herro and Bam Adebayo have mentioned how they've been looking to get Wiggins more involved which the star himself mentioned after the game.

“We all played connected,” Wiggins said. “I feel like my team helped me get in great spots to be successful and make some shots on the court.”

Andrew Wiggins makes the Heat “different”

He has an important role which is rounding out the current big three alongside Heat's Herro and Adebayo which was left by Butler. While the expectation isn't for Wiggins to fully fill in that void, head coach Erik Spoelstra mentioned before how “different” Wiggins makes the Heat.

“We want him to be more,” Spoelstra said. “He had a great role where he was before, but we need him to be more. And he wants to take on that kind of challenge and he makes us different. You know, we haven't had enough games with him, but it is enough to see it. We saw it when he's been available, that he just makes us different. He fits what we need, and he gives us a guy we can throw the ball to and score like we did in the mid-post, or he can play off of our guys and knock down threes in space.”

“He can run the floor,” Spoelstra continued. “And he also can play our triple handoff game and get downhill in those situations. So that just eases a lot of pressure off of Tyler, off of Bam, off of everybody else. I think the more games he gets, the more comfortable he gets with us, he's going to feel how we just want to fuel that. He makes us different, and we want him to be all about where the possibilities can go.

Erik Spoelstra on Andrew Wiggins' 42-point performance on how he makes the Heat "different."

At any rate, Miami is 30-41 which puts them 10th in the Eastern Conference before the meaningful game on Tuesday night against the Warriors.