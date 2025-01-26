The Miami Heat were expected to be a contender in the Eastern Conference this year, similar to how they've been competitive for the past few seasons. However, the relationship between the organization and Jimmy Butler has turned sour. This is taking a toll on the team, as the Heat are posting a 22-22 record, which is only good for the eighth seed in the East.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Miami does have a major trade asset in Butler at their hands. As the deadline nears, here's what the Heat's dream scenario for the 2025 NBA trade deadline would look like.

The Jimmy Butler Saga

Prior to the 2024-25 season, Butler revealed to the public that he intends to stay with the Miami Heat. But as the season progressed, that statement quickly went sour. After a 128-115 beatdown at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, Butler made statements regarding his “joy” of playing basketball in Miami. The Heat front office responded by throwing down the hammer, slapping the face of the franchise with a seven-game suspension.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the end. Butler has been suspended once again by the Heat, this time for two games. The Heat superstar apparently missed a team flight.

Given that the relationship between Butler and the Heat organization seems to have fallen apart, it's currently a priority for the team to move on from their disgruntled star. Fortunately for them, the Heat will be spoiled for choice prior to the NBA trade deadline. In fact, Miami has been closely listening to various teams' trade proposals for Butler.

Finding the perfect trade partner to move Jimmy Butler

Heat receive: Marcus Smart ($20.2 million), Brandon Clarke ($12.5 million), Luke Kennard ($9.25 million), 2025 first-round draft pick (MEM), 2031 second-round draft pick (MEM)

Grizzlies receive: Jimmy Butler ($48.8 million)

At this point, it's safe to say that the Heat ultimately want to part ways with the face of the franchise. The Jimmy Butler Saga is taking a toll on the team's overall performance on the court. In order to finally move Butler, the team must strike a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, even if the six-time NBA All-star doesn't want to play there.

Among the possible suitors for Butler, it seems like the Grizzlies have the best offer that's most favorable to the Heat. Memphis can pretty much offer a haul of veterans who are just at the right age to surround the likes of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and etc. But more importantly, they also have enough draft picks that would spice up the exchange. Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, and Luke Kennard are proven role players who can keep the Heat competitive with Butler's impending absence.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies finally land their desired wing player to play alongside Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Let's not forget that the Grizzlies are in the trade market for a two-way player. While they failed to land Dorian Finney-Smith, who was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers, the addition of Butler should complete the missing piece to their championship puzzle.

The Grizzlies currently post a 31-15 win-loss card, which is good for the third seed in the West. The addition of Butler should further propel the team to a much deeper run, with a potential trio of Butler, Jackson, and Morant.

Getting a Terry Rozier replacement

Heat receive: Collin Sexton ($18.4 million) and Svi Mykhailiuk ($3.5 million)

Jazz receive: Terry Rozier ($24.9 million) and 2029 first-round draft pick (MIA)

Although Tyler Herro has been balling out, he's gonna need a reliable scoring partner, especially when Butler leaves. Because as it stands, Terry Rozier hasn't been a reliable scorer in a Heat uniform. Rozier is averaging 11.8 points per game while shooting 40.1% from the field overall and 28.9% from beyond the arc. His scoring average is the lowest since his days with the Boston Celtics.

Rozier was acquired in the midst of the 2023-24 season in a trade involving former NBA All-Star guard Kyle Lowry. Although he initially made his presence felt in Miami, it hasn't been the same story this year.

The deal involves the Heat sending out Rozier and a first-round draft pick for a reliable scorer in Collin Sexton and a shooter in Svi Mykhailiuk. Sexton is much younger and should complement Herro well. He also gives the Heat an additional offensive weapon, especially when the buckets run dry. On the other hand, another shooter like Mykhailiuk should give them more depth in the wings.

On the other hand, at 30 years old, Rozier doesn't exactly align with the Jazz timeline. However, the real prize of the deal will be the 2029 First Round draft pick. Utah is heading towards a rebuild and collecting some draft picks to boost their draft capital is a no-brainer.