Led by another stellar season from Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are solidifying themselves as a legitimate contender in the tough Western Conference. For now, the team is sitting in the third seed with a 29-15 record. Although Memphis looks like a team poised for a deep playoff run, that doesn't mean they're perfect. In order to fortify their roster, they must find a way to fill the final piece of the puzzle, which is a missing 3-and-D player with size who can complement stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson.

Fortunately, the team can fix that with plenty of wings available in the trade deadline. However, with the deadline fast approaching and other contenders also in the market, the Grizzlies need to be quick in hitting their trade targets.

Lack of size in the wings a problem for Grizzlies

While the Grizzlies have a formidable core led by Morant and Jackson, their biggest hole in their roster is an elite 3-and-D player with size. Make no mistake, Marcus Smart is an excellent veteran who provides some much needed two-way play for the Grizzlies. However, the reality is that at 6-foot-3, Smart doesn't have enough size to further bother bigger wings.

With so many elite wings in the tough Western Conference, it would be wise for Memphis to acquire someone who qualifies in the height department. Although GG Jackson, Vince Williams Jr., Jaylen Wells, and Jake LaRavia are candidates to fill the role, it wouldn't be wise to give them too much responsibility at this stage of their developing careers.

With such a promising core ready to win, the Grizzlies are in a great position to pull the trigger now. Without a big wing who can provide elite defense, it might be the same story for Memphis all over again in the postseason.

Failing to land Dorian Finney-Smith didn't help

In order to address the glaring hole in their roster, earlier in the 2024-25 season, the Grizzlies front office were actually interested in trading for Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith, at 6-foot-7, would've been what the doctor ordered for the Grizzlies roster. With the Nets, he was averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while making 43.5 percent of his 3-point field goal attempts.

Unfortunately, Memphis simply lost out on getting their hands on the two-way player. The Los Angeles Lakers were way ahead, as the Purple and Gold convinced the Nets to give Finney-Smith along with Shake Milton away in exchange for former NBA All-Star D'Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and second round picks.

Losing out on Finney-Smith was a big blow to the Grizzlies' playoff hopes. Fortunately, there are still other candidates who could be available to trade for before the deadline.

Trade with the Brooklyn Nets

Grizzlies receive: Cameron Johnson ($22.5 million)

Nets receive: Brandon Clarke ($12.5 million), John Konchar ($6.1 million), and Santi Aldama ($3.96 million)

Although the Grizzlies failed to land Finney-Smith, the Nets still have a bigger wing that's available in the trade market. Enter Cameron Johnson. Standing at 6-foot-8, Johnson might prove to be a better candidate for the team. Furthermore, he also possesses plenty of playoff experience, highlighted by helping the Phoenix Suns make it all the way to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Johnson is also having the best season of his career thus far. He is putting up a career-high 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field overall and 42.8 percent from beyond the arc. Should the Grizzlies acquire Johnson, there's no question that they will have a formidable team going into the postseason. He's easily a plug-and-play type of player, who should complement the likes of Morant and Jackson.

However, Memphis need to move fast. Like Finney-Smith, Johnson is also attracting a lot of interest from other contenders. In order to execute a deal, the Grizzlies can offer Brandon Clarke, John Konchar, and Santi Aldama. Konchar should entice the Nets, given that the team has reportedly shown interest in him earlier into the season, according to an article by Sports Illustrated. His role with the team has also diminished this year, seeing action for only 14.2 minutes per game compared to last year's 21.3.

Furthermore, the Grizzlies can also throw in Clarke, who's having the worst season of his career, as he continues to rediscover his previous form before injury. On the other hand, Aldama should be the deal breaker for the Nets, allowing them to get hold of a rising center. For the Grizzlies, unloading the Spanish big man gives them a chance to get something in return before his contract expires at the end of the season.