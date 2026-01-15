With the Miami Heat taking on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, the hope is that Tyler Herro and the rest can lead a healthy team to earn their second straight win after beating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. However, as the Heat and Herro await the challenge of the Celtics, there could still be concern with his health as he's still getting used to playing after missing significant time with a toe contusion, as he's present on the injury report.

Here's everything we know about Tyler Herro's injury and his playing status vs. the Celtics:

Tyler Herro injury status vs. Celtics

The good news is that despite Herro being present on the Heat's injury report for Thursday night's game, he is listed as “probable” with what's being listed as “right big toe/rub: contusion.” He's coming off an impactful performance on Tuesday as Herro scored 23 points on eight of 18 shooting from the field, two of eight from beyond the arc, to go along with three assists and two rebounds

Herro has been continuing to gel with Miami's new offensive system that thrives in a free-flowing, fast-paced style, which has cut down on pick-and-rolls and ball screens, though the team could try to find a balance. Still, Herro looks to stay healthy so he can continue getting his feet under him, with the intention to win as a “collective unit.”

So far this season, Herro has averaged 219 points, five rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range in just 10 games. So, when it comes to the question of whether Tyler Herro is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is most likely.

Heat injury report

Gardner, Myron Out G League – Two-Way

Goldin, Vladislav Out G League – Two-Way

Herro, Tyler Probable Injury/Illness – Right Big Toe/rib; Contusion

Jaquez Jr., Jaime Questionable Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Soreness

Jovic, Nikola Probable Injury/Illness – Right Knee; Soreness

Larsson, Pelle Available Injury/Illness – Left 3rd Mallet; Finger

Mitchell, Davion Doubtful Injury/Illness – Left Shoulder; Contusion

Powell, Norman Available Injury/Illness – Low Back; Soreness

Rozier, Terry Out Not With Team

Young, Jahmir Out G League – Two-Way

Celtics injury report

Minott, Josh Out Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Sprain

Tatum, Jayson Out Injury/Illness – Right Achilles; Repair