The Milwaukee Bucks (4–1) may be without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday as they close out a three-game homestand against the Sacramento Kings (1–4). The team listed Antetokounmpo as questionable with left knee patellar tendinopathy on Saturday’s injury report.

The 30-year-old last played on Tuesday in the Bucks’ 121–111 win over the New York Knicks, where he recorded 37 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal while shooting 16-of-22 from the field in 33 minutes. If Antetokounmpo is unavailable, it would mark his second missed game of the 2025–26 season.

Through four appearances, Antetokounmpo has delivered dominant numbers, averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. He is shooting 69.5% from the field and 57.1% from three-point range in 32.8 minutes per contest.

Milwaukee will also remain without guard Kevin Porter Jr., who is sidelined with a right knee meniscus tear. Porter Jr. has not played since the team’s season-opening win over the Washington Wizards, where he posted 10 points in nine minutes before exiting. The Bucks announced Friday that he will undergo a minor orthopedic procedure and is expected to miss approximately four weeks. The injury occurred during return-to-play work following an ankle issue.

The Bucks have remained competitive despite Antetokounmpo’s uncertain availability. Ryan Rollins led Milwaukee to a 120–110 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, finishing with 32 points, eight assists, and three rebounds while shooting 13-of-21 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes.

Milwaukee enters Sunday’s matchup seeking its third straight win, while Sacramento is trying to recover from a slow 1–4 start to the season. The Kings are coming off back-to-back losses and will face a Bucks team looking to close out its homestand on a strong note.

Following Sunday’s contest, Milwaukee begins a two-game road trip. The Bucks will face the winless Indiana Pacers (0–5) on Monday at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by a matchup against the Toronto Raptors (2–4) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Antetokounmpo’s status will be monitored ahead of tip-off at 5:00 p.m. ET. The team has not announced a timetable for return, and his availability will likely be a game-time decision.