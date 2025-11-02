Recently, the Milwaukee Bucks fell back down to Earth with a narrow home loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. It was another big game from Giannis Antetokounmpo following his return from injury after missing the team's recent game against the Golden State Warriors, but ultimately, Milwaukee ended up suffering its second loss of the season.

Recently, reporters noticed a black eye that Antetokounmpo was sporting, and the Greek Freak came up with an entertaining, if not necessarily true, story about how he sustained it.

“There was this guy that was about to snatch a purse from a lady… I went & grabbed him and he kinda turned & elbowed me in the eye, but then I grabbed him, put him on the floor, took the purse, gave it to the lady… I paid for her groceries,” said Antetokounmpo, per the Bucks' official account on X, formerly Twitter.

Antetokounmpo made the statement in a borderline trolling tone, meaning it shouldn't necessarily be taken at face value. Still, if nothing else, it was a good example of the superstar's sense of humor.

A tough loss for the Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks had been one of the surprise teams of the early NBA season, getting off to a 4-1 start despite being expected to be a middling team at best in the weak Eastern Conference. On Thursday, the Bucks caught the attention of the NBA world by knocking off the Golden State Warriors despite Antetokounmpo not being in the lineup due to injury.

However, concerns about the Bucks' defense, as well as their lack of depth around Antetokounmpo, both showed up in the team's loss against the Kings, stalling their early momentum.

Still, Antetokounmpo continues to play at an MVP level, and the team has gotten some great performances out of unexpected role players such as Ryan Rollins, particularly in the game against the Warriors, which has some recalculating how far this team can go.

The Bucks will next take the floor on Monday evening against the Indiana Pacers.