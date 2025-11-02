Cole Anthony exited the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night due to an ejection he got after interacting with Russell Westbrook.

Anthony is progressing through the sixth season of his NBA career, his first with the Bucks. He has been productive off the bench with his scoring and playmaking, helping Milwaukee get off to a solid start this year.

However, he had a mishap take place in the early minutes of the fourth quarter. He was defending Westbrook as he tried to get past a screen, but the officials called him for the foul.

He waved off the ref who called it, which resulted in him picking up his second technical foul of the night. This ended up with him getting an ejection, ending his time on the court against Sacramento. Anthony finished with three points, five assists and two rebounds after 13 minutes of action.

Cole Anthony has been ejected after picking up his second technical foul following this play with Russell Westbrook. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/zczdliDn9n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025

How Cole Anthony, Bucks played against Kings

It was an untimely ejection for Cole Anthony to get, being unable to help the Bucks beat the Kings as they lost 135-133. It marked their first home loss of the season.

Milwaukee had the momentum throughout the first quarter, having led 47-36. They lost control in the second and third periods as Sacramento outscored them 72-55 in that stretch. This proved to be crucial as the hosts were unable to recover from their woes in the fourth quarter.

Free throws and technical fouls made the difference in this matchup. The Kings prevailed in both categories as they made 35 out of 40 shots at the line while having no technicals. It wasn't the same for the Bucks, making just 20 out of 31 attempts while committing four technical fouls.

Six players scored in double-digits for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the team with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, a steal, and a block. He shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-1 from three, and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line. Kyle Kuzma came next with 22 points, Gary Trent Jr. and AJ Green had 17 points each, while Ryan Rollins and Bobby Portis provided 16 points each.

The Bucks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.