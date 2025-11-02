The Milwaukee Bucks have started the 2025-26 season as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. One of the major reasons for their strong start has been the incredible play of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who added to his list of highlights with an insane slam dunk following his own missed shot.

Giannis follows his missed shot for the SLAM 😤pic.twitter.com/ZK9Iykudya — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play happened early in the third quarter when Giannis Antetokounmpo took a long jump shot over Domantas Sabonis that missed. Despite the Kings having multiple players in rebounding positions, none of them were able to grab the ball and Giannis swooped in for the offensive rebounding and rose up for the slam dunk.

The Bucks would go on to lose their Saturday game against the Kings, 135-133. Antetokounmpo finished the game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one blocked shot in a little over 32 minutes. He shot 8-of-13 from the field, 1-of-1 from the three-point line and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line.

The game against the Kings was Giannis’s first game back from injury after missing the Bucks’ win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. That game was significant in that Ryan Rollins dropped a career-high 32 points against his former team in the Warriors.

Before missing Thursday’s game due to a knee injury, Antetokounmpo had played the first four games of the season for the Bucks at a little over 32 minutes per game. He had been averaging a 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 69.5 percent shooting from the field, 57.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 64.3 percent shooting from the three-point line.

The No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Giannis is coming off his ninth consecutive NBA All-Star appearance, and ninth overall. He is currently under contract with the Bucks for one more season after this, before having the ability to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason via player option.