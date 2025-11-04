Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers did not mince words after watching Indiana Pacers fans relentlessly boo former franchise cornerstone Myles Turner during his first game back at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday night.

Rivers called the fan reaction “disappointing” after Turner, who spent 10 seasons with the Pacers before joining Milwaukee last summer, was jeered throughout a 117-115 Bucks victory sealed by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s buzzer-beating jumper.

“This guy gives you 10 years,” Rivers said. “I want to make something clear. Myles was not looking to leave. Myles was made available. That is a big difference.”

Our @WISHNews8 camera caught Myles Turner's full reaction to his #Pacers tribute video. You can see Turner miming closing a book, winking then waving (seemingly sarcastically) to fans as they booed him. #YesCers pic.twitter.com/wgd826AGSC — Angela Moryan (@AngelaMoryanTV) November 4, 2025

The boos started during a pregame tribute video highlighting Turner’s decade in Indiana and only grew louder once the ball tipped. Turner leaned into the villain role, sarcastically waving to the crowd and responding to the noise with early energy. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and five blocks, helping the Bucks improve to 5-2.

“It woke me up,” Turner said. “You have to channel that energy. That negative energy turned into a positive.”

Myles Turner doesn't hold back on why he chose the Bucks over the Pacers

Turner, drafted 11th overall by Indiana in 2015, left in free agency after the Pacers declined to match Milwaukee’s four-year, $107 million offer. He said that the Pacers’ front office never showed comparable interest in retaining him.

“Go where you are valued,” Turner said. “The front office and ownership valued me in Milwaukee more than they did here in Indiana.”

Antetokounmpo, who tallied 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, defended his new teammate, saying it was “unfair” for fans to turn on a player who gave so much to their franchise.

“He gave them 10 years, his body, his blood, his sweat, his tears,” Antetokounmpo said. “He might not say it, but that hurt. We are here to pick him up and show him love.”

Despite the boos, Turner walked off with the last word and a win that silenced his old home crowd.