The Milwaukee Bucks had multiple major concerns during the offseason, particularly the lack of clarity over the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their biggest arrival was undoubtedly Myles Turner, who joined after spending a decade with the Indiana Pacers.

As surprising as the move was, Turner recently claimed that it was more a result of the Pacers’ lack of action.

“Ownership made a decision and I kind of had no choice but to roll with it. The toughest part is we were just so close to accomplishing the ultimate goal. It just feels like they gave up,” Turner said per ESPN.

He said ownership in Indiana made a choice that left him little agency, adding that the toughest part was feeling like the franchise “gave up” just as they were close to a title.

Article Continues Below

“[Indiana] made it very clear how they valued me. And so did the Milwaukee Bucks. I've always been told when I was in trade rumors, this is a business, this is a business, this is a business. “And that's kind of what this decision was for me. It was a business decision. It's unfortunate that it came at the time that it did, but it's a $40 million difference at the end of the day,” he concluded.

Turner recounted planning a low-key offseason after the Finals and expecting a new deal with Indiana, only to see talks stall when the Pacers never extended an offer beyond $22 million per year for three years. Milwaukee presented a materially different package: a four-year, $107 million contract that included a player option in the final season.

Turner conceded the timing felt unfortunate but framed the decision as necessary given the financial spread and the timing relative to his career. He clearly believes the Bucks gave him an offer that was fairer, while also giving him the opportunity to contend for a title.