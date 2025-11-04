On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks visited Gainbridge Fieldhouse to square off against the Indiana Pacers for the first timme in the new campaign. This was Myles Turner's first game back in Indianapolis since he signed with the Bucks this past offseason, and suffice to say, the reception from fans wasn't very pretty. But in the end, Turner and the Bucks had the last laugh — with Giannis Antetokounmpo having the final say on the night.

With the score tied at 115 and five seconds remaining in the game, Antetokounmpo had Aaron Nesmith isolated after a switch. The Bucks star was putting the moves, but with time winding down, it was getting more and more unlikely that he'd be able to get to the rim. But no worries — Antetokounmpo simply took a bonkers fadeaway from deep in the midrange against a tight closeout from Nesmith and a late contest from Isaiah Jackson.

And Antetokounmpo nailed it — giving the Bucks a 117-115 win over the archrival Pacers.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO CALLS GAME IN INDIANA 😱🚨 pic.twitter.com/7uVwX5Ncjk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Antetokounmpo has clearly been taking matchups against the Pacers personally over the past few seasons. This made this play that much sweeter. In fact, the Bucks star decided to rub it in to the faces of Pacers fans in attendance, as he shushed them and gave them two thumbs down as he celebrated his game-winner on the road.

Giannis to the Pacers crowd after hitting the game winner at the buzzer: 🤫pic.twitter.com/J4g0OnCQkV https://t.co/YVkUvY2zcN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 4, 2025

This is simply the latest chapter in the hottest rivalry in the league at the moment, and fans should always expect the action to get this heated whenever the Bucks and Pacers square up against one another.

The Pacers may be ravaged by injuries at the moment, but the Bucks must still be very pleased to get one over the team that caused them misery over the past two postseasons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest Bucks game-winner should scare the NBA

Antetokounmpo is no longer just a “run and dunk” man, as some might view him as. He has made plenty of strides with his jumpshot, and this game-winner he hit against the Pacers is just the latest piece of evidence that teams can no longer sag off of him like they did in the past.

This makes Antetokounmpo that much more dangerous of a ball player. Teams used to be able to build a wall around him, but now, they have to play around his developed midrange shot.

The Bucks will look to keep it going tomorrow night when they face the Toronto Raptors on the second of a back-to-back set.