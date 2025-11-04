Myles Turner enjoyed a victory during an emotional return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 117-115. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a contested 17-foot jumper at the buzzer and finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, shooting 14-for-21 from the floor.

Regardless, he jumped to the defense of Turner post-game, who endured heavy boos from Pacers fans throughout the night despite the pregame tribute video.

“He might not say it, but it kind of hurt. But we are here to pick him up, tell him how much we love him and respect him,” Antetokounmpo said per ESPN.

The Greek Freak proceeded to give the Pacers crown a thumbs-down before shushing them as he walked off the court.

“We understand how much he gave for the team, for Indiana, and how much he's willing to give for Milwaukee. He's a great, great person, great character, a great competitor. I played against him for 10 years. I think he gave everything,” Antetokounmpo explained.

Turner was offensively quiet himself. He finished with nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks, starting strong with multiple early rejections but scoring only two points after halftime.

The guys told me a couple days ago before this even started, ‘We got you. We got you.'” There's obviously a big rivalry between these two teams, and I wasn't the only reason they wanted to win the game, but a big reason,” Turner explained.

Ten Years Of Blood, Sweat, Sacrifice, & Constantly Taking The Disdain On The Chin. I Guess Growth Isn’t Always Applauded Sometimes It’s Boo’d But I’m Still Grateful. Still rising. #fearthedeer — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 4, 2025

“Ten Years Of Blood, Sweat, Sacrifice, & Constantly Taking The Disdain On The Chin. I Guess Growth Isn’t Always Applauded. Sometimes It’s Boo’d. But I’m Still Grateful. Still rising,” he posted on X.

The former Pacers man then posted and deleted an Instagram Story showing a wrecked racecar, an image most interpreted as a taunt. Regardless, he will be happy that his team ended up winning on the day.