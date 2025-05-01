The Milwaukee Bucks early playoff exit might sting, but it didn't stop NBA on TNT from having a little fun at the expense of Doc Rivers. In a segment that quickly went viral, Kenny Smith revealed he asked his barber for the “Doc Rivers” cut– a subtle jab that drew uncontrollable laughter from the studio crew and NBA fans on social media.

"That is the Doc Rivers!" Kenny Smith on his new haircut 😂 (via @ESPNNBA)

While the clip was all fun and games, it came on the heels of yet another painful postseason collapse for the Bucks, who were eliminated in just five games by the Indiana Pacers. Rivers, hired to help the team make a deeper playoff push, is now 0-2 in postseason appearances with Milwaukee and facing growing scrutiny over his coaching legacy.

The viral moment began when Ernie Johnson asked Smith if he had just gone to the barber,

“Yes I did,” Smith responded with a grin. “I asked for the Doc Rivers.”

The panel erupted in laughter, with Smith clarifying his haircut was not actually inspired by Doc Rivers. But a clean, simple look he's apparently dubbed the “Rivers”

The moment, posted by @IsiahaSaid, quickly gained traction online, adding another chapter to the already intense discourse surrounding Doc Rivers.

All of this came after the Pacers closed Game 5 in dramatic fashion, outscoring the Bucks 8-0 in the final seconds of overtime to seal a 119-118 win and take the series. Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana's supporting cast executed flawlessly, while Milwaukee's offense crumbled under pressure– especially after costly turnovers by Gary Trent Jr.

It's a familiar script for Rivers, whose playoff history includes several blown leads. Though the Bucks were without Damian Lillard and leaned heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double, the result added to Rivers' legacy of postseason frustration.

With the offseason now underway, the spotlight on Doc Rivers only intensifies. While his haircut might be a trending topic on NBA on TNT, it's his playoff results with the Bucks that will ultimately define this chapter in his career.