The Milwaukee Bucks will have to adjust their roster after forward Bobby Portis Jr. was suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the suspension, citing that Portis unintentionally took Tramadol instead of Toradol, an approved painkiller. His agent, Mark Bartelstein, described the situation as an “honest mistake.”

With Portis sidelined, the Bucks, currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record, must address their frontcourt depth. Milwaukee begins a crucial stretch of the season Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (31-23) and will need reinforcements to maintain their positioning in the standings.

The Bucks have a few internal options, including converting one of their three two-way players—center Liam Robbins, guard Ryan Hollins, or guard Stanley Umude — into a standard contract. However, given Milwaukee’s need for frontcourt help, the team may explore a limited free-agent market. Available big men include Mo Bamba, Frank Kaminsky, Moses Brown, Christian Wood (if healthy), and Danilo Gallinari. Bismack Biyombo is another potential target, depending on whether the San Antonio Spurs extend his 10-day contract or allow him to become available.

Among the potential options, former NBA champion Oshae Brissett could be an ideal fit for the Milwaukee Bucks. Brissett last played for the Boston Celtics during their championship run, averaging 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.3% from the field in 11.5 minutes per game across 55 appearances. At 6-foot-7 and over 210 pounds, the 26-year-old forward provides defensive versatility and athleticism, qualities the Bucks could use in Portis' absence.

Oshae Brissett's versatility could bolster Bucks' frontcourt amid Bobby Portis Jr.'s suspension

Brissett’s most productive season came in 2020-21 with the Indiana Pacers, where he averaged 10.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3% from the field and 42.3% from three-point range. His ability to space the floor and contribute defensively makes him a viable option for Milwaukee’s rotation.

The Bucks have previously found success in taking chances on players who needed a fresh opportunity. Before joining Milwaukee, Portis had a down year with the New York Knicks, averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45% from the field and 35.8% from three. Since arriving in Milwaukee, he has been a key contributor in their postseason runs, eventually helping the team win the championship in 2021.

Brissett declined a $2.5 million player option to return to the Celtics this past offseason but has since returned to the court with the Long Island Nets in the G League. Through four games, he has averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game. His recent performances suggest he could be a valuable addition to a contending team looking for frontcourt depth.

Milwaukee’s ability to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference without Portis will depend on how the team manages his absence. Brissett’s skill set and experience make him a strong candidate to fill the void as the Bucks navigate a critical stretch of the season.