The Milwaukee Bucks will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers as both teams are coming back from All-Star break, and the team is waiting for an update on their two stars. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the injury report, and there's a chance that they won't suit up in their first game back.

Antetokounmpo was sidelined before the break and didn't play in the All-Star game so he could rest and be ready for the second half of the season. Lillard participated in All-Star Weekend, so he may have a better chance of playing than Antetokounmpo, but it will probably be a game-time call.

With the recent news of Bobby Portis Jr. being suspended for 25 games for taking a banned substance, the Bucks are going to need as much as they can get.

Damian Lillard, Giannis's injury update vs. Clippers

Damian Lillard is questionable with a right hamstring strain, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable with a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo has missed the past few games with the injury, but he was able to practice recently, and there's a chance that he can return sooner than later.

“I'm okay. Am I 100 percent? I don't know,” Antetokounmpo said via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “We'll see, but I was able to go through practice. It felt good, but we'll see. We'll see tomorrow if I'm 100 percent. I don't know yet.”

Antetokounmpo has dealt with a calf strain before, and it was last season when he missed the Indiana Pacers matchup in the playoffs. The Bucks are probably trying to be super cautious with the injury, and when he feels his best, he'll be back on the court.

Lillard has been carrying the load for the Bucks while Antetokounmpo has been sidelined, but he has also dealt with a few injuries during the season as well. Nonetheless, he's still playing, and the Bucks are staying afloat. With the acquisition of Kyle Kuzma at the trade deadline, he should help give them another scoring option, whether he's starting or coming off the bench.

With Bobby Portis Jr. now suspended, more players will have to step up in his absence, and they have the needed depth to do so. The main concern should be the health of Antetokounmpo and if he has to miss more time or if he will return soon. The Bucks are in the thick of a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference, and they'll want to be healthy to make a run.